HEaTED relocates to new home at University of Sheffield in 2020

The University of Sheffield is delighted to announce that as of 2 March 2020, Higher Education and Technician’s Educational Development (HEaTED) will be moving from its home at the STEM Learning Centre to be co-located with the National Technician Development Centre (NTDC) at the University of Sheffield.

HEaTED is the UK’s leading provider of professional development and networking for the technical workforce across all disciplines. HEaTED provides CPD events and courses, one-to-one training and bespoke support for technical services that not only meet the training and career development needs of the technical workforce, but also align to an ever-changing HE sector.

The NTDC provides institutions with access to information, expertise and tools which enable them to create a sustainable future for their technical staff and services. Officially launched by Lord Sainsbury in 2018, the NTDC was set up following an investment of £1.125 million, including funding from the Office for Students, the University of Sheffield and other partners.

The move to bring HEaTED and the NTDC together emphasises the importance of the NTDC as a leading organisation supporting technical communities within the UK.

Terry Croft MBE, Founding Director of NTDC, said: “The NTDC is looking forward to supporting HEaTED as it advances into the next stage of its development as part of our partnership activities. Being under one roof provides the ideal opportunity for both organisations to come together for the benefit of the technical community as a whole.”

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Higher Education and Technician’s Development to the University. Technical services staff play an incredibly important role not just in our institution but in research and innovation across the UK.

“Here at the University of Sheffield, our technicians enable our world class research and make vital contributions to our learning and teaching for students. The National Technician Development Centre, led by Terry Croft and his colleagues, has helped to develop the careers of technicians in Sheffield and throughout the UK since its launch in 2018. We’re looking forward to seeing how it can now work much more closely with HEaTED to support the careers of even more technicians.”

David Thorpe, Chief Operating Officer at STEM Learning, added: “The NTDC is nationally recognised as the sector’s key organisation supporting higher education institutions and technical communities across the UK. It is the ideal home for HEaTED in order to maximize its impact for practicing technicians.”

