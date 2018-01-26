To commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day 2018 (27 January 2018), we share the inspirational speech delivered by University of Sheffield alumna Agnes Grunwald-Spier - one of the youngest Holocaust survivors - as she was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University.

Author and historian, Agnes Grunwald-Spier, is a passionate campaigner who has dedicated many years of her life to ensuring awareness of the Holocaust and its survivors remain in the public eye.

Born in Hungary in July 1944, Agnes was a baby in the Budapest Ghetto. In late 1944 Agnes’ mother Leona was ordered to report to a collection point where she was ushered onto a train which, unbeknownst to her, was bound for Auschwitz-Birkenau.

As if by a miracle, at the last moment, the Nazi official decided to pull women and children off the train and Agnes and Leona were saved. In January 1945 Budapest was liberated by Soviet forces and after surviving several harrowing years in forced labour camps in Poland, Agnes’ father Phillipp smuggled the family out of Hungary and across war-ravaged Europe.

In 1947, they moved to the UK and safety, but such were the horrors of Phillipp’s wartime experiences, he sadly took his own life when Agnes was just 10 years-old.

In her 50s, Agnes undertook a Masters in Holocaust Studies at the University of Sheffield - something which changed her life and resulted in her having three books on the Holocaust published.

On 31 January 2018, Agnes will give a lecture on Women in the Holocaust in the University of Sheffield Students’ Union Auditorium. Tickets are free.

The following extract is taken from the acceptance speech made by Agnes as she accepted an Honorary Doctorate at the University of Sheffield on 12 January 2018.

I am extremely honoured to receive this Doctorate – at my time of life it is even more meaningful and I’d like to thank the University for their recognition of my work on the Holocaust. I am very touched and only sorry that my dear parents cannot share the day, but my three sons and some dear friends are here.

It feels very strange being here on this platform – my three sons went to Birkdale School here in Sheffield. Every year we dutifully trooped along for the annual prize giving - the only time anyone collected a prize was when we won the Christmas Family Quiz in 1995.

I’d also like to thank University for running the Masters course I did from 1996 to 1998. It changed my life and directly led to me being here today. I have to thank my sons too, who were baffled by me doing an MA when they were doing their A levels. The eldest, Dan said to me, "if you are going to be a student, are you going to wear big black boots and go out and get pissed every Friday night?" I said I thought the black boots were going a bit far. I didn’t comment on getting pissed.

There is nothing like knowing that someone wanted to kill you when you were a tiny baby to make you appreciate the joys of life. But with it comes what is known as ‘survivors’ guilt’. Why me – why did I survive when so many others did not? Why was I chosen to survive out of the millions that didn’t? Was it to do the work I now do - so late in my life?

When I first started speaking about the Holocaust I was very conscious of speaking for all these millions, including the 1.5 million children murdered by the Nazis simply because they were Jewish – I was nearly one of them.

One of my favourite quotations is from the Bible - Ecclesiastes Chapter 3:

To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven

A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down and a time to build up A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn and a time to dance

I had my children after 10 years of marriage, when we had really given up hope – but it was the right time for me. Likewise in my 50s I realised I knew little of the Holocaust – I felt I needed to know more both for me and my sons.

No one has expressed what I felt better than the Canadian historian Michael Ignatieff who came from a Russian family. I find it difficult to read this without having a sniff:

There is no way of knowing what my children will make of ancestors from the age of dusty roads and long afternoons on the shaded veranda deep in the Russian countryside. But I want to leave the road marked and lighted, so that they can travel into the darkness ahead, as I do, sure of the road behind.

I wanted my sons who appeared to be ordinary Englishmen to know who they were and where they came from – to have pride in their past and who they were. I know people who are embarrassed by their background or their families. Don’t be like that - be proud of those whose struggles enable you to be who you are. If you are the first in your family to get a degree, be proud of that – you had the aspirations.

All through life we have to make choices – the American poet Robert Frost wrote in 1916 in the poem 'The Road Not Taken’:

Two roads diverged in a wood and I –

I took the one less travelled by,

And that has made all the difference

And in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Polonius told Hamlet:

This above all: to thine own self be true, And it must follow, as the night the day, Thou canst not then be false to any man.

I think this is really important – when I wrote about Holocaust Rescuers I realised that those that risked their lives to save Jews followed their instinct for what was right – not what the dictators told them. Hopefully you will never have to deal with horrors on the scale of the Holocaust but you will have to decide to speak up at times – if someone makes a racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic comment in your presence. Doing nothing is not an option.

Edmund Burke is alleged to have said: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing" - but that is disputed. Dietrich Bonheoffer, the anti-Nazi German theologian who was hanged in 1945 wrote:

Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.

Actually I would really have liked to have been an architect - leaving buildings behind must be wonderful. But the joys of being a published author, leaving my books on the shelves of the British Library long after I have gone is the next best thing.

Being published late in life surprises people. They see a dumpy old woman, assume I am retired and when I say I still work are surprised. When I say I’m a writer – one chap assumed it was cookery books. I said ‘I write about the Holocaust’. He was silent. I added ‘I was a baby in the Budapest Ghetto’. That shut him up.

Elie Wiesel said the Holocaust occurred because of indifference – people were indifferent to the fate of the Jews. Don’t be indifferent – care about the people in your life, give them your love and your time, tell them you love them, value them and all they do for you.

Thank you to all of you for listening so patiently. I am very conscious that whilst this is my big day. It is also your big day. You, your Mum and Dad haven’t schlepped to Sheffield to listen to some old bat wittering on. You have all worked so very hard to get to this day. As you begin what my favourite lyricist Tom Lehrer described as ‘sliding down the razor blade of life’, grab the world by the throat. Enjoy your life, be happy and successful. Have a wonderful day. I certainly intend to.