Award-winning actor to be honoured by the University of Sheffield

Award-winning actor Dominic West will be one of 11 esteemed recipients to receive an honorary degree from the University of Sheffield this week (16-20 July 2018).

The Sheffield-born actor is respected and admired worldwide thanks a variety of memorable roles such as Jimmy McNulty in the HBO drama series The Wire.

He won the Best Actor BAFTA in 2012 for his portrayal of serial killer Fred West in the television programme Appropriate Adult, and has been nominated for two Golden Globes for his performances in The Affair and The Hour.

Dominic was born and brought up in Sheffield, where his family still lives and went to Westbourne School in Broomhill, then Eton College.

He remains a supporter of Sheffield Theatres appearing at the Crucible on a number of occasions to glowing reviews.

Dominic will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Letters in recognition of his outstanding acting achievements at 3.30pm on Wednesday (18 July 2018).

Professor Sarah Springman, acclaimed for her ground-breaking work in both experiments and modelling for geotechnical engineering, is among the others who will also receive honours during the University of Sheffield’s graduation week, alongside more than 5200 talented students.

Professor Springman, whose work focuses on centrifuge modelling and the engineering aspects of alpine permafrost, is Rector of STEM University ETH Zurich and is an advocate for removing barriers for women entering academia, science and engineering.

She is also an elite triathlete who has served in the sport’s administration at the highest level.

Professor Springman will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Engineering at 3.30pm on Monday (16 July 2018).

Also receiving an honorary degree is Dr Brian Gilvary, the Chief Financial Officer and Board Director of BP plc. With over 30 years working in the energy sector, he is also a Non-executive Director of Air Liquide and the Navy Board.

Dr Gilvary is a graduate of the University of Sheffield (BSc Mathematics 1980), and also an international triathlete, having competed for Great Britain at the last three World Finals. He will receive his honorary Doctorate of Science on Wednesday at 12pm (18 July 2018).

On Friday (20 July 2018) Andy Haldane, Chief Economist at the Bank of England and a member of the Monetary Policy Committee will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Letters. A University of Sheffield graduate, Andy was identified by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2014.

Also honoured at next week’s ceremonies is Dr Joe Kavanagh. He will be receiving the Professor Robert Boucher Distinguished Alumni Award, in recognition of his tireless work to restore, maintain and improve the Sheffield Botanical Gardens, a Grade II listed English Heritage site of special historic and architectural interest.

Professor Neil Rackham, will also be admitted to the University of Sheffield’s Roll of Benefactors. An experimental psychologist with an international reputation who has applied his research to many areas of business development, Professor Rackham has been a generous supporter of many areas of the University.

Additional information Full list of honorary graduates Professor Robert Boucher Distinguished Alumni Award

Dr Joe Kavanagh For over 20 years Dr Joe Kavanagh (MBChB Medicine 1978) has been a committed volunteer. He is a driving force within the Sheffield Botanical Gardens Trust, which has worked tirelessly to restore, maintain and improve the 19-acre grounds. Listed by English Heritage as a Grade II site of special historic and architectural interest, the Gardens are enjoyed by University students, staff, Sheffielders and visitors alike. Dr Kavanagh’s persistence has helped to ensure that they are a real jewel in Sheffield’s crown. Admission to The University of Sheffield’s Roll of Benefactors Professor Neil Rackham Neil Rackham is an experimental psychologist with an international reputation who has applied his research to many areas of business development, including management training, sales interactions and teamwork. A graduate of the University (BSc Psychology 1965, Hon DSc 2017), his best-selling book, SPIN® Selling, has been credited with revolutionising the way businesses approach selling internationally. A highly original and creative trainer and communicator, he has been a generous supporter of many areas of the University. Full List of Honorary Graduates July 2018 Dr Brian Gilvary DSc (Wednesday 18 July at 12 noon) The Chief Financial Officer and Board Director of BP plc, with over 30 years working in the energy sector, Dr Brian Gilvary is also a Non-executive Director of Air Liquide and the Navy Board, Chairman of the 100 Group (of FTSE 100 finance directors) and a Freeman of the City of London. A graduate of the University of Sheffield (BSc Mathematics 1980), he is an international triathlete, having competed for Great Britain at the last three World Finals. Dr Andy Haldane LittD (Friday 20 July at 12 noon) A graduate of the University of Sheffield, Andy Haldane joined the Bank of England in 1989 and is now its Chief Economist and a member of the Monetary Policy Committee. In 2014 he was identified by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. He brings to his role a deep concern for the social realities of everyday communities throughout the country, and is seeking to improve dialogue between the public and the Bank. Dr Sarah Harkness LittD (Thursday 19 July at 12 noon) Sarah Harkness is a finance specialist who has enjoyed a very successful career combining entrepreneurial expertise in the corporate world with major contributions to the effectiveness of public-sector organisations. She recently served as Pro-Chancellor of this University, and has also held important roles in a number of NHS organisations as well as in governing bodies in the arts and museums. Her approach is characterised by an interest in linking sound financial management with ensuring high-quality provision. Emeritus Professor Peter Hill DMus (Friday 20 July 3.30pm) Peter Hill is an internationally acclaimed pianist and Emeritus Professor of Music at the University of Sheffield, where he remains active as a researcher and adviser to students. Music critics have heaped praise on his recordings of both the classical and 20th-century piano repertoire, including his recordings of Bach’s piano music and all of Messiaen’s piano compositions. His books are equally highly regarded, not the least his biography of Messiaen and books on other 20th-century composers. Emeritus Professor Jane Humphries LittD (Tuesday 17 July at 12 noon) Jane Humphries is Emeritus Professor of Economic History at Oxford University. She grew up on the South Yorkshire coalfield and was the first girl from her school to go to Cambridge University. Her widely acclaimed research on the role of women and child labour during the emergence of the factory system has fundamentally changed our understanding of the Industrial Revolution. She was appointed CBE in the 2018 New Year’s Honours for services to social science and economic history. Rt Hon Dr Lowell Lewis MD (Thursday 19 July at 3.30pm) A graduate of the University of Sheffield, Dr Lowell Lewis has served Montserrat throughout his career as a medical practitioner and as a politician. He is a former Chief Minister and currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer. He was instrumental in helping the island to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and the volcanic eruption of 1997. He received the Order of Excellence from the Government of Montserrat in March this year. Professor Piet Oudolf LittD (Wednesday 18 July at 9.30am) Piet Oudolf is a highly influential garden and landscape designer at the forefront of the New Perennial movement. He has revolutionised the discipline of vegetation and planting design over the past 30 years. His approach (communicated in a wide range of books) is now the dominant method by which contemporary landscape architects work. He has received many accolades, including the Royal Horticultural Society’s Veitch Memorial Medal, and he is a Visiting Professor in the University’s Department of Landscape. Dr Peter and Dr Ann Sansom LittD (Monday 16 July at 12 noon)

Ann Sansom and Peter Sansom are widely recognised as outstanding poets, publishers, editors, teachers and mentors. Their award-winning publishing house and writer development agency is called The Poetry Business. Located in Sheffield, it has been described by former Poet Laureate Andrew Motion as “one of the most vital and vitalising literature organisations in the country.” They publish poetry under the Smith Doorstop imprint; edit a literary magazine, The North; run poetry competitions; and share their expertise through workshops and writing days. Professor Dr Sarah Springman CBE, OBE, FREng DEng

(Monday 16 July at 3.30pm)

Professor Sarah Springman is acclaimed for her ground-breaking work in both experiments and modelling for geotechnical engineering, particularly in centrifuge modelling and the engineering aspects of alpine permafrost. She is Rector of ETH Zurich and is an effective advocate for removing barriers for women entering academia, science and engineering. She was also an elite triathlete who has served in the sport’s administration at the highest level. Dr Dominic West LittD (Wednesday 18 July at 3.30pm)

Dominic West is a Sheffield-born, award-winning actor with an international reputation, thanks to his role as Jimmy McNulty in the HBO drama series The Wire. He won the BAFTA award for Best Actor for portraying serial killer Fred West in Appropriate Adult, and has been nominated twice for Golden Globe Awards for his performances in The Affair and in The Hour. He is a supporter of Sheffield Theatres, and has appeared three times at the Crucible to glowing reviews.