House of Commons visit for the University of Sheffield's AMRC apprentices

The High Value Manufacturing Catapult (HVM Catapult) event was the launch of the HVM Catapult five year review, which highlighted the significant work and contribution of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).

The event highlighted how HVM Catapult organisations are helping to deliver the UK's Industrial Strategy and celebrated the AMRC’s work in bringing together academic research and innovation, Government and industry.

Demonstrations included a virtual reality model of a new nuclear power plant and innovative orthopaedic technology.

Apprentices from the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) and Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (Nuclear AMRC) were invited to the Houses of Commons (Wednesday 21 June 2017) to celebrate the two centres’ work bridging the gap between innovation in industry and academia.

The event, organised by the High Value Manufacturing Catapult (HVM Catapult), showcased the University of Sheffield's impressive growth and performance of working with industry.

Open to all MPs, the reception also highlighted how Catapult organisations like the AMRC and Nuclear AMRC are helping to shape the UK manufacturing innovation landscape that will deliver the UK's Industrial Strategy.

This year’s AMRC Training Centre ‘Apprentice of the Year’ winner, Leigh Worsdale, McLaren apprentice Ian Hutchinson and Nuclear AMRC apprentice Jordan Wagstaff attended the event. They were joined by AMRC's Chief Executive Officer, Colin Sirett, Head of Digital for the AMRC Professor Rab Scott, Nuclear AMRC Business Development Director Jay Shaw, and Events Manager Jo Byron.

A number of technical demonstrations and exhibitions were on display from the AMRC and Nuclear AMRC including: a VR model of a new nuclear power plant, showing potential UK contribution; a 3D-printed model of the Westinghouse Small Modular Reactor; metal composite hybrid anti-roll bars for trucks and trains designed to reduce fuel costs and emissions and orthopaedic screws, created for use in surgical procedures such as cruciate ligament surgery.

Lord Prior of Brampton, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy was guest speaker at the event. MPs were given the opportunity to view the technology exhibits and speak to apprentices and businesses working with the Catapult.

The High Value Manufacturing Catapult combines the strength of seven existing centres – including the AMRC and Nuclear AMRC – across key manufacturing processes. The Catapult enables innovation to cut across sectors by bringing together businesses from diverse industries and giving access to a pool of world-class expertise, equipment and processes invested and supported by UK government. HVM Catapult worked with more than 3,300 business customers in 2016-2017 and trained more than 860 engineering apprentices.

Major investments like McLaren Automotive’s plans to open a new Composites Technology Centre next to the AMRC and aerospace company Boeing’s decision to open a brand new manufacturing facility alongside the AMRC have helped contribute to an extremely successful year for HVM Catapult.

Leigh Worsdale, a Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Builder apprentice with Foxwood Diesel, said: “The event was a great opportunity to talk to MPs about apprenticeships and the importance of them. It was also fascinating to see the various technology exhibits on display.”

Additional information The University of Sheffield

With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities.

A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines.

Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in.

Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2016 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life.

Sheffield has five Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields.

Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.

