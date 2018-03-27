University’s Information School hosts international iConference

The University of Sheffield has welcomed more than 450 delegates from around the world to the iSchools’ annual international iConference, which is being held in the UK for the first time.



The University’s world-leading Information School is jointly hosting the event with the iSchool at Northumbria University.

The theme of the conference is ‘Transforming Digital Worlds’ and is focused on the importance of the information field in transforming an increasingly data-driven world.

iSchools is a worldwide association of around 90 Information Schools dedicated to advancing the information field, and preparing students to meet the information challenges of contemporary society.

The iConference has grown year on year since the series began in 2005 and brings together thinkers and leaders from academia, industry and not-for-profit organisations to discuss emerging challenges and potential solutions for information and data management.

Earlier this month, the University of Sheffield was named the number one institution in the world for library and information management in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2018.

The ranking highlights the leading research and teaching of the University’s Information School.

More than 420 of this year’s delegates hail from outside Sheffield, with people travelling from North America, China, South East Asia, the Middle East and Europe to attend the event at the University of Sheffield’s Diamond building, which started on Sunday and ends on Wednesday 28 March 2018.

The Information School at Sheffield has been at the forefront of developments in the information field for more than 50 years. The School’s research reflects influences from computing, health and chemistry, as well as different arts, humanities and social sciences disciplines.

Val Gillet, Professor of Chemoinfomatics at the University of Sheffield and one of the conference’s Chairs, said: “We’re proud to be bringing the iConference to Sheffield. It’s a real coup for the University and is great timing given our recent top position in the QS rankings.”

The conference, which is also being held in the Siemens MindSphere Lounge, was organised with support from Sheffield’s Conference Ambassador Programme.

Keynote speakers include Susan Dumais, a Distinguished Scientist at Microsoft. She is also Deputy Managing Director of the Microsoft Research Lab in Redmond and an adjunct professor in the Information School at the University of Washington. Another speaker is Professor Luciano Floridi, Professor of Philosophy and Ethics of Information at the University of Oxford and Faculty Fellow of the Alan Turing Institute (ATI).

