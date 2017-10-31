Industrial biotechnology report launched in Sheffield

A new report into the future of UK industrial biotechnology was launched at the University of Sheffield today (31 October 2017).

The Industrial Biotechnology Landscape Report: UK Industrial Biotechnology Framework and Strategy, sets out a series of recommendations designed to make the UK a world leader in industrial biotechnology and create a more sustainable and prosperous economy.

Industrial biotechnology (IB) is the use of biological resources to manufacture materials, chemicals and energy. Commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the need to move towards a greener chemicals industry that is less dependent on fossil fuels are just two of the major challenges that IB can help resolve.

The new report assesses the importance of IB for the UK economy; provides a critical analysis of IB in the UK, relative to competitor countries; and identifies the opportunities and threats to the sector to produce evidence-based recommendations designed to strengthen the UK's IB position.

A major recommendation is the need for a credible long-term sector deal to support IB as part of the Industrial Strategy policy.

Jeff Green, Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield and Director of Crossing Biological Membranes Network (CBMNet) - one of four networks to commission the report, said: “To keep pace with international competitors, the government needs to make clear its long-term commitment to industrial biotechnology.

“An encouraging signal would be to bring back the Industrial Biotechnology Catalyst fund that invested in translating the knowledge generated by the UK’s academic research base and SMEs into new IB processes.

“But rather worryingly, IB was not prominent in the recent Industrial Strategy Green Paper with no acknowledgment of what it is, what it does, or what its future contribution to the UK economy and society might be.”

At present, IB companies employ 14,000 people in the UK, contributing £1.2bn in Gross Value Added to the economy, but it is estimated that the value of the global IB market could reach £360bn by 2025. To have a sustainable future the UK must take its place amongst the world’s leaders in this growing sector of the economy.

Representatives from multinational companies (Akzo Nobel, BASF, GSK, AstroZeneca and Unilever), SMEs, academics from 15 universities and civil servants from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy met to consider the report’s findings and formulate the actions needed to ensure a bright future for UK IB.

Recognising the constraints imposed by feedstock availability, a focus on high-value products and a regional approach to modular manufacturing were amongst the recommendations discussed as stepping stones towards a future sustainable circular economy based on IB.

“The University of Sheffield has a strong history of and a commitment to collaboration. Professor Dave Petley, vice-president for research and innovation



Professor Dave Petley, Vice-President for Research and Innovation at the University of Sheffield underlined the role he believes the academic community has to play in the IB sector: “The University of Sheffield has a strong history of and a commitment to collaboration. We have many examples of successful collaboration with industry partners such as Unilever, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline and Siemens, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.

“This event has brought together key players in IB who, like the University of Sheffield, are committed to using the Industrial Biotechnology Landscape report to influence policy and future funding allocations relating to bioscience and biotechnology. Through this commitment to collaborate, we will deliver impact, through influencing policy, and making the UK’s Bioeconomy one that plays a significant role in the UK’s economic success.”

The IB Landscape report was commissioned by four Networks in Industrial Biotechnology and Bioenergy (NIBB) and completed by economics consultants RSM.

Additional information The four NIBB who commissioned the report were CBMNet (Lead NIBB), BIOCATNET, P2P, C1Net.

For more information about the Industrial Biotechnology (IB) Landscape Report: UK Industrial Biotechnology Framework and Strategy report, please contact CBMNet Manager, Dr Jen Vanderhoven jen.vanderhoven@sheffield.ac.uk BBRSC Networks in Industrial Biotechnology and Bioenergy

CBMNet

BIOCATNET

P2P

C1Net The University of Sheffield

With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities.

A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines.

Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in.



Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2017 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life.



Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields.

Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.