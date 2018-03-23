Industrial Strategy Commission shortlisted for Guardian University Award

The Industrial Strategy Commission – an independent joint initiative by the Universities of Sheffield and Manchester – has been shortlisted for a prestigious Guardian University Award.

The Commission, chaired by Dame Kate Barker, was established by the Sheffield Political Economy Research Institute (SPERI) and Policy@Manchester to provide an authoritative inquiry into the development of a new, long-term industrial strategy for the UK.

It published its final report, which helped to shape the UK government’s industrial strategy white paper, last November. The Guardian University Awards honour and promote excellence in higher education, across a diverse range of categories such as the student experience, human resource management, and engagement with business and the public.

The Commission has been shortlisted in Social and Community Impact category and the winners will be announced next month.

Dr Craig Berry, Deputy Director of SPERI and one of the Commissioners, said: “Industrial strategy is the black hole in UK economic policy. We welcome the government's recent efforts in this area, but there is much more to do to overcome the economic malaise signified by the 2008 crisis, which is set to be exacerbated by Brexit.

"SPERI and Policy@Manchester took it upon ourselves, drawing upon expertise from many quarters, to push this agenda forwards, devising a new approach to and programme for UK industrial strategy.

“We're so grateful to everyone who contributed to our work, especially colleagues at Sheffield and Manchester. And we are delighted our contribution - and this long-neglected policy issue - has been recognised by the Guardian University Awards.”

The Commission was chaired by Dame Kate Barker with Commissioners Dr Craig Berry and Professor Richard Jones from the University of Sheffield and Professor Andrew Westwood and Professor Diane Coyle from The University of Manchester.

Read the Commission’s final report

