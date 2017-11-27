University’s AMRC showcased as best practice in government’s Industrial Strategy white paper

The University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) has been cited as an example of best practice as a cluster for knowledge-intensive jobs, industries and research in the government’s Industrial Strategy White Paper.

In its report published today (27 November 2017), the government uses Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District and the University’s AMRC as a case study showcasing the “clustering effect” which gives rise to additional benefits to other associated sectors through higher employment and inward investment.

The AMRC was praised for its rapid expansion and attracting high-profile investments such as McLaren’s new £50 million manufacturing facility and a £110m Rolls-Royce Advanced Blade Casting Facility. The Industrial Strategy paper also cited the recent Science and Innovation Audit, which makes clear the wider opportunities for an innovation corridor that can maximise the benefits of industry 4.0.

The government has now pledged to identify and work with a number of “emerging clusters” to deepen their foundations, as well as identify and remove barriers to growth and strengthen supply chains as part of its strategy.

Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “We are deeply proud of our AMRC and its global reputation for advanced manufacturing research which works directly with industry in ways which transform business, create jobs and strengthen our economy. Such facilities have the power to drive the innovation that is so important to the UK's future economy and assures our place at the forefront of global high value manufacturing.

“We are pleased the government has recognised this in its Industrial Strategy, as well as the crucial role Sheffield could play in a new industrial revolution for the UK - one centred on science and innovation working hand in hand with industry.”

Professor Keith Ridgway, Executive Director of the AMRC, said: “We are pleased that the regional development and the impact on regional economies features in the report with a case study about the impact of Sheffield and the AMRC.

“The recent Made Smarter Review into industrial digitalisation led by Professor Juergen Maier, Chief Executive of Siemens UK, was referenced and here at the AMRC we look forward to demonstrating the technologies within our Factory 2050 environment that will lead to many more opportunities for UK manufacturing.”

He added: “We are pleased the report highlights nuclear in the context of sector deals. We are confident that by using the technologies and productivity tools we have available at Nuclear AMRC we can make nuclear an affordable and clean energy option.”

Additional information The University of Sheffield With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2017 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.