Industrial Strategy Commissioners react to government white paper

Academics from the University of Sheffield, who served as Commissioners on the independent Industrial Strategy Commission, have given their reaction to the government's white paper on Industrial Strategy, published today (27 November 2017).

Chaired by Dame Kate Barker, the Commission was an independent joint initiative by Policy@Manchester at The University of Manchester and the Sheffield Political Economy Research Institute (SPERI) at the University of Sheffield.

It published its final report earlier this month.

Dr Craig Berry, Deputy Director of the Sheffield Political Economy Research Institute at the University of Sheffield: "This is the strategy Messrs Cameron, Osborne, Clegg and Cable should have devised seven and a half years ago. Nevertheless, we are where we are, Brexit and all, and the May government has done as good a job as we might have hoped for in terms of in terms of identifying the UK's economic problems, and offering something of a plan for addressing them. “There is much to recommend in the white paper. The emphasis on place is very welcome, particularly the recognition of the distinctive value of local economies, and the bespoke nature of the support required from the centre. The emphasis on infrastructure is a hugely important step forward too, as is the decision to focus on a series of 'grand challenges' with the potential to transform living standards and well-being as well as the economy. “On the other hand, there is little new money. BEIS has been among the departments hardest hit by the Whitehall austerity drive, and any industrial strategy will underwhelm while this continues. Some of the new public expenditure being trailed is rather microscopic compared to the size of the challenge, and the plan for unlocking private investment is under-cooked and, frankly, pitiful. “And the big question: will the strategy stick? A genuinely long-term strategy must be overseen at the heart of government. This means the Treasury, not BEIS. But the two departments seem as far apart as ever. Furthermore, the proposed advisory council falls short of the OBR-style monitoring body required to embed industrial strategy into the routine agendas of future governments. After the hype fades, we will need to normalise industrial strategy."