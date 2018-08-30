Inspirational teachers awarded National Fellowship for transforming student learning

Two inspirational teachers from the University of Sheffield have been honoured with national awards in recognition of their work helping to transform student and academic learning.

Dr Kay Guccione and Dr James Field have been awarded prestigious National Teaching Fellowships by the Higher Education Academy for the outstanding impact they make on innovative learning for students and staff and their dedication to the teaching profession in higher education.

Dr Guccione, a mentoring consultant in the University’s Researcher Development Team, designs large scale programmes for Sheffield and other institutions across the UK which partners researchers and academic staff with mentors who support them to reflect and develop their career through critical dialogue.

Her proactive learning systems have helped to create a strong mentoring culture at the University, enabling thousands of important developmental conversations to take place and changing the teaching profession for the better.

“Connecting people together to have the conversations they need to have, and talk about the things that really matter to them is what gets me leaping out of bed in the morning,” said Dr Guccione.

“I’m very proud to have been named as having had national impact because I absolutely love the work I do and the researchers I work with.”

She added: “It’s fitting that my impact as a teacher is achieved through dialogue as all my school and university teachers over the years have noted my inclination for talking.

“Receiving this prestigious recognition for how I have worked, and fought, to build educational systems that deliver outstanding impact for our researchers and academic staff has re-energised me so much.”

After working in dental practice, Dr James Field found himself being drawn back to the university environment with a passion and commitment to teaching and the advancement of dental education.

Now a Senior Clinical Teacher in Restorative Dentistry, Dr Field has published text books and papers relating to pre-clinical dental skills and his teaching excellence and strategic support for others has had a positive impact on the student learning experience.

“I feel incredibly privileged - and excited - to join such a rich and diverse community of nationally-recognised educators,” said Dr Field.

“The student learning journey and the student experience are at the very heart of my professional practice - and I am delighted to be recognised in this way.

“This is a very exciting time for the School of Clinical Dentistry, which now has two National Teaching Fellows engaging with our students on a daily basis.”

He added: “Sheffield is a fantastic place to work. The clinical academic environment is very varied, which means that one day is rarely the same as another.

“The relationship between students and staff at Sheffield is very open, which favours a transformative approach to learning, and allows me to connect with my students individually. This allows me to take time understand their knowledge, ideas, concerns and expectations.

“In turn, this helps me to involve my students with key decision-making processes about their patients, which contributes to their sense of themselves as professionals.”

Dr Field and Dr Guccione’s awards mean the University of Sheffield now has nine National Teaching Fellows helping to give students a world-class learning experience.

Professor Wyn Morgan, Vice-President for Education at the University of Sheffield, said: "I am absolutely delighted that both Kay and James' outstanding commitment to teaching has been recognised with a National Teaching Fellowship award.

"They are both valued mentors who provide everything young students and academics at the University of Sheffield could possibly ask for.

"Through their own innovative and creative ideas and vision they are helping to transform the learning experiences of so many.

"We are very pleased for Kay and James and their excellent achievement."

They are among 54 new National Teaching Fellows announced by Advanced Higher Education.

Alison Johns, Advance HE’s Chief Executive, said: “The award of a National Teaching Fellowship is an outstanding achievement and I know that the whole sector will join me in congratulating the 54 new National Teaching Fellows.

“Advance HE is very proud to run these awards on behalf of the sector. A key part of our role in this programme is to work with National Teaching Fellow winners to showcase their work so that others can learn and benefit from their success.”

