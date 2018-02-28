Students celebrate diverse cultures at annual International Cultural Evening

Evening of dance, music and drama marks 50th anniversary of International Students’ Committee at University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union

Multicultural event at Sheffield City Hall has the theme ‘Embracing Our Place in the World’

The International Students’ Committee (ISC) at the University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union will host a night of cultural performances from around the world to mark its 50th anniversary.

The International Cultural Evening, at Sheffield City Hall from 7pm-10.30pm on Saturday 10 March 2018, will see students celebrate their diverse backgrounds through dance, music and drama with the theme ‘Embracing Our Place in the World’.

Santhana Gopalakrishnan, International Officer at the University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union, said: "The ISC has been an integral part of Sheffield Students' Union for the past 50 years. Without the committee, we wouldn't be celebrating the 46th International Cultural Evening.

“The committee has long campaigned for international students’ rights in the SU and University, including the establishment of my post in 1991. This committee puts internationalisation in the heart of every project, a group of student volunteers investing hundreds of hours to ensure the voices of international students are heard, through celebration of events and campaigns.”

Abhinav Paul Kongari, Chair of the ISC, added: “The International Cultural Evening is a night filled with cultural diversity and amazing performances. It is a showcase of dances, music and plays from multiple regions across the world, performed by students from various national and cultural societies from the Sheffield Students’ Union. This year's theme is ‘Embracing Our Place in The World’, where students from all over the world come together to celebrate their cultures.

"As 2018 marks the committee's 50th anniversary, the International Cultural Evening is an opportunity for home students and the general public to connect with internationalism and cultural diversity. In the current political climate of uncertainty, the ISC has continued to set up a platform where international students are celebrated for 46 years running.”

Tickets are available at Sheffield Students’ Union Box Office and online at £5 advance for NUS card holders and £6 advance for the general public. Entry is free for children under 10.

Tickets will also be available on the door at £6 for NUS card holders and £7 for the general public. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Book tickets to the International Cultural Evening

