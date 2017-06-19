Festival celebrating International Refugee Week to feature University of Sheffield academics

The Migration Matters Festival celebrates stories of migration and Sheffield's proud history of accommodating those most in need

University of Sheffield academics will take part in several events

The festival is partially funded by the University and champions the #WeAreInternational campaign

The Migration Matters Festival brings performers from all over the world to Sheffield to celebrate International Refugee Week. The festival's programme includes theatre productions, exhibitions, concerts, films, fashion shows and panel discussions. All events at Migration Matters operate on a pay-as-you-feel basis.

The festival begins on Tuesday 20 June 2017 and will run for five days in six different venues across the city.

University of Sheffield academics will speak at 'Crossings: Stories of Migration'; a series of panel discussions following film screenings at the Showroom Cinema.

On Wednesday 21 at 6pm, Dr Amanda Crawley Jackson from the Department of French Studies will introduce the film ‘Between Fences’ and feature in the panel discussion afterwards. The film charts the experiences of African asylum seekers in a detention facility in the Negev desert.

Dr Crawley Jackson will also give an introduction and speak at a panel discussion on Saturday 24 for the film ‘Fire at Sea’, which views the refugee crisis from the vantage point of Lampedusa, a small island off the coast of Italy.

On Friday 23, ‘Alambrista!’, a film about the life of a Mexican immigrant in America, will be screened at 6pm. The film will be introduced by Dr Marcia Vera Espinoza from the Department of Politics. Afterwards, the film will be discussed by a panel which will include Dr Espinoza and Sylvia Meichsner, from the Department of Sociology.

‘Those who jump’ is a film centred around the militarised border-zone at Melilla, a gateway between Africa and Europe. Screening at 6pm on Saturday 24, the film will be introduced by Katie Stewart from the Department of Journalism Studies. Francesca Di Renzo, a PhD student in Journalism Studies, will feature in the panel discussion.

The Department of Music has also partnered with the venue, DINA to put on ‘eMERGES’, a concert featuring music from Senegal, South India and Slovakia. The concert will run from 7pm until midnight on Thursday 22.

Explore all events on the Migration Matters website.

For more on film screenings featuring University academics, see Crossings: Stories of Migration on the Showroom Cinema's website.

