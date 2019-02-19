University of Sheffield hosts festival celebrating the art, culture, literature and film of Japan

Japan Now North features a week of activities celebrating Japanese art, culture, literature and film in Sheffield, the home of one of Europe's leading academic centres for research and teaching on Japan

The University of Sheffield has teamed up with Modern Culture and the Japan Foundation to present contemporary art, writing and culture through a series of talks, exhibitions and workshops, exploring subjects including manga, literature and the LGBT+ community

Events include a talk and book launch with award-winning novelist Yu Miri

A series of events exploring modern Japanese culture is being hosted by the University of Sheffield’s School of East Asian Studies – one of Europe’s leading academic centres for research and teaching on Japan – this week 19 -25 February.

Celebrating Japanese arts, culture, literature and film, the Japan Now North festival – organised with Modern Culture and the Japan Foundation – will take place across the city from Tuesday 19 February 2019 until Monday 25 February 2019.

A highlight of the festival includes a screening of the eye-opening documentary Of Love and Law which follows the work of the first law firm in Japan set up by an openly gay couple and the challenges they faced in a society of conformity and obedience. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director, Hikaru Toda.

Other events include a conversation and book launch with award-winning novelist Yu Miri and her translator Morgan Giles, about her recent novel Tokyo Ueno Station .

The city will also welcome Yorkshire-born, Tokyo-based novelist David Peace, an exhibition curated by Suzanne Mooney and manga translator Jocelyne Allen.

Dr Mark Pendleton, Lecturer in Japanese Studies at the University of Sheffield said: “Teaching and research about Japan has a 50 year history at the University of Sheffield. Through events like Japan Now North, the School of East Asian Studies is building on that tradition with activities that take our Japan expertise out of the University and into the South Yorkshire community.

“Japan has in many ways since the late nineteenth-century been the ‘perfect other’. It’s seen as weird and wonderful but accessible at the same time. Through Japan Now North, we’re aiming to deepen people’s understanding of Japan beyond those stereotypes.”

With a history dating back to 1963, the University of Sheffield’s School of East Asian Studies is one of Europe’s leading centres of academic excellence for the study of contemporary East Asia, with research and teaching covering China, Japan and Korea. Its main focus is the business, politics, societies, cultures, economies and history of modern and contemporary East Asia.

For more information about the festival, visit: https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/seas/news/jnn19-1.825699

