University of Sheffield to host festival celebrating Japanese art, culture, literature and film

Now in its third year, the festival is led by the University’s School of East Asian Studies – one of Europe’s leading academic centres for teaching and research on Japan

Japan Now North 2020 will explore the difficulties and possibilities facing Japan and the rest of the world

A week of activities celebrating Japanese art, culture, literature and film is set to be held in Sheffield next week (17-21 February 2020).

Led by the University of Sheffield’s School of East Asian Studies – one of Europe’s leading academic centres for teaching and research on Japan – the specially commissioned programme of events will include appearances from renowned names in Japanese art, culture, literature and film.

The five-day festival, which is open to the public, includes appearances from photography and performance artist Tomoko Sawada, the much-adapted author Tomihiko Morimi, award-winning novelist Hiroko Oyamada, and poet and novelist Hiromi Itō, in conversation with poet and translator Jeffrey Angles.

Now in its third year, the Japan Now North festival will explore the theme of ‘Futures’ and examine the country’s future as a world leader in technology through art, culture, literature and film.

The festival will also feature a three day symposium. ‘Imagining our Digital Futures: The View From Japan’ will explore the difficulties and possibilities facing the country and consider how to solve or alleviate the challenges that will face Japan and the rest of the word in the near future.

Professor Kate Taylor-Jones, Head of the University of Sheffield’s School of East Asian Studies, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be once again hosting the Japan Now North festival and are looking forward to celebrating and exploring the art, culture, literature and film of Japan with people across Sheffield.

“Sheffield has one of the largest communities of artists in the UK outside of London and the city is a welcoming home to people from all over the world. With the University of Sheffield’s history of being at the forefront of teaching and research on Japan, we’re proud to bring the festival back to the city for a third year.

“We hope as many people as possible can join us and experience some of the reasons why our staff and students in the School of East Studies are so passionate about Japan and its art, culture, literature and film.”

Japan Now North 2020 will be held in various venues throughout Sheffield from Monday 17 February to Friday 21 February 2020.

For a full list of events, including details of venues and ticket information, visit: https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/seas/news/jnn2020-1.878446

For insight into how researchers from the University’s School of East Asian Studies are challenging complex Japanese stereotypes, visit: https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/research/features/japanese-culture

The University of Sheffield’s School of East Asian Studies (SEAS) is one Europe’s leading centres of academic excellence for the study of contemporary East Asia, with research and teaching covering China, Japan and Korea. Its main focus is the business, politics, societies, cultures, economies and history of modern and contemporary East Asia.

SEAS has a long tradition of pioneering methods for the teaching of East Asian languages – namely Chinese, Japanese and Korean. Sheffield was a pioneer of the `dual degree´ system, in which East Asian languages are taught together with the social sciences and other disciplines – an approach which is now standard throughout the UK.

Teaching and research interests at SEAS are interdisciplinary, with a strong emphasis on language. SEAS staff, many of whom are fluent in at least one East Asian language, are internationally-renowned specialists in East Asia, and bring their expertise in various fields to the wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses on offer at SEAS.

For more information on studying in or research from the University’s School of East Asian Studies, visit: https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/seas/home

