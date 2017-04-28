A model for best practice

The University has a longstanding relationship with Carleton University. Inspired by our own work, Carleton has established its own leadership programme.

Mirroring the concept of a community of leaders, which is at the heart of the Sheffield leadership programme, the forum brings people together to learn from each other and to tackle change.

Sheffield leaders themselves will be brought in via video conference for a Q&A led by Dr Heather Davis from the University of Melbourne who will be discussing research and examples of leadership by and for all.

Resilient leadership can deliver change

With complexities and challenges currently facing the higher education sector, ranging from the rise of Asia Pacific competition to the need to demonstrate economic, social and cultural impact, Shearer will use her keynote speech in Ottawa to debate the traditional characteristics of academic culture that can sometimes conflict with a 21st-century university.

She will also assert the value and influence of resilient leadership in higher education – leaders who can communicate powerfully, build positive and trusting relationships, develop others, champion change, and who are decisive, coachable and bold risk takers.