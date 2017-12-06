University of Sheffield Vice-Chancellor welcomes Chinese Vice-Premier during UK visit

President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield Professor Sir Keith Burnett welcomed the Vice-Premier of China Liu Yandong at the Chinese Embassy in London yesterday (5 December 2017).

Vice-Premier Liu Yandong is making an official visit to the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Royal Society - the world's oldest independent scientific academy - where Sir Keith is a member of the Council. She is then travelling to address an invited audience at The University of Oxford.

Sir Keith is a longstanding advocate of partnerships between the UK and China and was awarded a personal honour by Vice-Premier Liu Yandong in China in 2016 for his work to promote the understanding of Chinese language and culture. He is also the Chair of the award-winning Sheffield Confucius Institute which works with local schools and companies keen to develop business relationships in China.

Sir Keith said: "It was a genuine honour to welcome the Vice-Premier of China and the Chinese delegation on this important visit to the UK and to represent universities here in Britain which have become temporary homes to many Chinese students.

"I was glad to taking this opportunity to expressing our thanks for the tremendous investment and vitality these young people bring to our universities and cities, and for the sacrifices made by their families to allow their children to study overseas.

“I also shared with Vice-Premier Liu Yandong our desire to work closely with scholars in China who are working with us on the crucial challenges of the future - sustainable cities, economic prosperity, food security and health."

Sir Keith is a Chinese speaker who has visited China on many occasions to build relationships with Chinese universities and industry, both on behalf of the university and with UK government delegations. The University of Sheffield is home to 3,419 Chinese students and there are 12,368 University of Sheffield graduates in China.

Chinese research partnerships include work on health, semiconductor technologies and advanced manufacturing, including on the Chinese space programme.

