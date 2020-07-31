University of Sheffield launches partnership with The University of Law

University of Law to deliver postgraduate vocational law courses from the University of Sheffield’s campus from 1 September 2020

Collaboration will allow students to pursue a pathway to qualification as a solicitor with a leading provider, and enable Sheffield’s School of Law to focus on research-led teaching in law and criminology

Ulaw will offer up to 10 Campus Dean’s Awards for Sheffield students

The University of Sheffield has signed an agreement with the University of Law (ULaw), to take over the Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) and Legal Practice Course (LPC) as well as leading the rollout of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

The partnership between the two leading universities will bring ULaw's highly successful GDL and LPC provision to Sheffield and will offer students looking to enter the legal profession the opportunity to benefit from ULaw's expert teaching and outstanding employability results, delivered from the University of Sheffield’s campus.

Provision of the LPC and GDL at the University of Sheffield will transfer to ULaw from September and will be led by the Dean of ULaw's Leeds campus, Matthew Tomlinson.

"We are particularly excited about new opportunities to work jointly with the University of Law on employability initiatives that will give our students a head start as they prepare for the legal marketplace." professor graham gee, head of the university of sheffield's school of law



ULaw is offering more than £2 million in scholarships and bursaries for its students this year and in addition will be offering up to 10 Campus Dean’s Awards specifically for Sheffield.

New courses starting in January will be offered by ULaw in 2021, meaning students will have more flexibility and choice. Courses commencing in January are likely to include the full time GDL and LPC and the part time, day or weekend LPC.

The transfer of the existing postgraduate vocational law courses from the University of Sheffield to ULaw will enable the University of Sheffield's School of Law to place a strategic focus on its excellent research-led teaching in criminology and law, with ULaw providing specialist education for postgraduate students in Sheffield who are looking to qualify as solicitors.

Professor Graham Gee, Head of the University of Sheffield's School of Law, said: "This partnership with The University of Law marks an exciting development for the University of Sheffield at a time of changing qualification routes for solicitors.

"It will allow our students who aspire to a career as a solicitor to receive expert vocational teaching and specialist employability support from The University of Law, while enabling the University's School of Law to focus on our world-leading research-led teaching in criminology and law. We are particularly excited about new opportunities to work jointly with the University of Law on employability initiatives that will give our students a head start as they prepare for the legal marketplace."

Dean Matthew Tomlinson said: "The University of Sheffield has run very successful GDL and LPC programmes for more than 20 years so it will be a privilege for us to work with the team in Sheffield to really drive the University's offering forwards.

"The Yorkshire legal scene is full of incredible talent and growing at a fantastic rate, so we're excited to see what the future has in store."

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of ULaw, said: "The University of Sheffield is a highly respected Russell Group university and we are delighted with the new partnership between the University of Sheffield and ULaw. Sheffield is a fantastic city, with a vibrant and thriving legal sector, and is home to several significant firms and local talent that we are eager to help develop with this partnership.”

Additional information The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.