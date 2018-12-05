Award-winning author and champion of French language, culture and women’s rights to deliver talk at University of Sheffield

Leïla Slimani, author of global literary sensation Lullaby and second on Vanity Fair’s list of the most influential French people, set to deliver talk at University of Sheffield

Event will see Leïla speak about her novel as well as share an insight into her work as a personal representative of the French President in promoting French language and culture across the world

Leïla will discuss her defence of women’s and LGBT rights and equality in Morocco

Evening organised as part of University’s Arts Enterprise programme that connects arts and humanities research and creative activities with local communities

An award-winning writer whose work led to her being given the role of promoting French language and culture across the world is set to visit the University of Sheffield this month (12 December 2018).

Leïla Slimani, author of the global literary sensation Lullaby and second on Vanity Fair’s list of the most influential French people in the world, will deliver a public talk at the University’s Faculty of Arts and Humanities as part of its Arts Enterprise programme.

Leïla was the first Moroccan woman to win France’s most prestigious literary accolade, the Prix Goncourt, and she was appointed by President Macron as his personal representative in a role that includes being a global champion of French language, and culture.

Organised by Dr Daniel Lee, an expert from the University on the history of modern France, the event will see Leïla speak about her novel, Lullaby, and share an insight into her work as a personal representative of the French President for Francophone affairs.

The event will also feature Leila speaking about her defence of women’s rights and equality in Morocco.

Dr Daniel Lee, who conducts teaching and research in the University’s Department of History, said: “For many of us working in the arts and humanities, Leïla Slimani’s talk will be the highlight of the academic year, if not the decade. Winning the Prix Goncourt after the likes of Marcel Proust, Simone de Beauvoir and countless others, places Leïla in the pantheon of France’s most gifted writers.

“Alongside her writing, Leïla is also a champion of the defence of women’s rights and equality in Moroccan society. The evening should be an unprecedented opportunity for our students and the people of Sheffield to have privileged access to one of Europe's most talented and imaginative writers and activists.

I am grateful to the Association for the Study of Modern and Contemporary France and to the University’s Faculty of Arts and Humanities for their support in making this happen.”

Following the event, Leïla will also lead a workshop for postgraduate History, English and French students at the University of Sheffield. The session will explore aspects of her creative writing process and methodology, her advisory role as personal representative to President Macron and her thoughts on women’s rights and equality in France and Morocco.

Sheffield’s Arts Enterprise programme helps to connect arts and humanities research and creative activities from the University with local communities and partners from across the region.

For more information on Arts Enterprise, including how to collaborate with arts and humanities researchers, visit: https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/artsenterprise

An Evening with Leïla Slimani is being held at the University of Sheffield’s Diamond Building on Wednesday 12 December 2018 from 6pm – 8pm. For tickets and further information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/leila-slimani-tickets-50863937406

Additional information The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.