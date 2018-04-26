University of Sheffield Vice-Chancellor honoured with Special Recognition Award at Made In Sheffield ceremony

University of Sheffield President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Keith Burnett was today (Thursday 26 April 2018) honoured by the manufacturers and makers of Sheffield when he was presented with the Made in Sheffield Special Recognition Award.

The Made In Sheffield awards, held in the city's historic Cutlers Hall, recognise the achievements of the city's great manufacturing companies and craftsmen and women - drawing on Sheffield’s heritage for quality skilled manufacturing, which is known around the world.

The University of Sheffield has a proud history of making and developing partnerships in manufacturing, ranging from its globally-renowned work with companies at its Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre to pioneering developments in health, architecture, engineering and science.

University of Sheffield graduates go on to be notable makers around the world, and include the engineers responsible for the London Eye and Hong Kong designer Douglas Young, founder and owner of the prestigious Goods of Desire.

The University of Sheffield's engagement in the city also includes the celebration of craftsmanship, working with artists and makers through its partnerships with local businesses and entrepreneurs, cultural organisations and schools across the region.

Its ongoing work to enthuse local children of all backgrounds to see the possibilities of a future in engineering and its award-winning apprentice programme are all part of the University's commitment to put knowledge to work in the real world in ways which directly benefit the lives of individuals and communities.

Responding to the award, Sir Keith said: "I am deeply grateful to the manufacturers and leaders of the city of Sheffield for this generous award which draws so strongly on the traditions of the city and region and its people.

“Throughout my career I have sought to demonstrate the connection between the knowledge which underlines innovation, the real things which are made as a result and the people who do that work – from the PhDs who discover the underlying causes of things to the companies, technicians and apprentices who will quite literally build our future as a city and a nation.”

He added: "This vision of a deep connection between scholarship, productivity and people was what inspired the founders of our university – including many factory workers and industrialists in the city – and we are proud to keep faith with this vision today. I am also deeply proud of the apprentices and graduates trained in our University who go on to make their contribution as great makers around the world.

“I see in the work of my own daughter and son-in-law who studied architecture in Sheffield that this training is used every day, and it is the story I have been pleased to hear locally and internationally throughout my time as Vice-Chancellor. I thank the city and Made in Sheffield for their recognition of this fact and what it means to Sheffield."

The Made in Sheffield Awards, hosted by Insider Media, also recognised the University of Sheffield's work with partners across the city to provide apprentices and skilled graduates which are so vital to the region's economy.

Additional information Sheffield has a long and proud history as a producer city. It became famous for products with a cutting edge, which have been made in the areas surrounding Sheffield for a very long time. The first official reference is a tax return of Robert the Cutler, which was filed in 1297. By 1624, the date of the original Act establishing the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, there was a thriving industry producing cutlery (knives), edge tools (items such as wood chisels) and agricultural implements (e.g. scythes and sickles). Most of these were produced for markets outside the immediate vicinity, which began Sheffield's reputation for quality products supplied to worldwide markets. Milestones in Sheffield's manufacturing history include: Benjamin Huntsman invented the crucible process for making greater quantities of better quality steel.

The Bessemer Converter enabled Sheffield to keep pace with the burgeoning demand for steel during the mid-19th century, with the growth of the Empire and the expansion of international trade during the Victorian era.

Stainless Steel was invented in Sheffield in 1913 by the Head of a Sheffield industrial research laboratory, Harry Brearley. The innovative material was the game-changing metals innovation of its day, now used across the world.

