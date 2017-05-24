$1.5 million donation boosts University’s international research partnerships

One of the largest philanthropic donations Sheffield in America and the University has ever received

Landmark donation from global science and technology research organisation Battelle

Gift will be used to establish the Wadsworth Fellowships to provide an outstanding education experience for early career researchers

The University of Sheffield has been awarded a $1.5 million donation to support international research partnerships.

The landmark donation was given by the global science and technology research organisation Battelle, based in Columbus, Ohio.

Their generosity was celebrated at the American Alumni Reunion this week (20 May 2017) in La Jolla, California.

The gift will be used to establish the Wadsworth Fellowships - an early career fellowship exchange programme between the University, Battelle and Ohio State University.

The ambition for the Wadsworth Fellowships is to provide an outstanding educational experience for early-career researchers and to advance the academic programmes and values of the institutions involved.

The donation was made in honour of Dr Jeffrey Wadsworth, CEO and President of Battelle, which conducts research and development, manages laboratories, and designs and manufactures products in order to solve the world’s most pressing challenges. Battelle’s vision is to translate knowledge into innovative applications that have significant societal and economic impacts.

Dr Wadsworth is an alumnus of Sheffield, having graduated in 1972 and completing a PhD in Metallurgy in 1975 before receiving an honorary degree from the University in 2004. He has also been a long-standing supporter of the University’s scholarship programme.

Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “Our University was envisioned as a place that would transform lives for the better.

“One of the most important ways we do this is by fostering a global community of scholarship to support the exchange of new ideas and the importance of working with others to solve problems.

“The Wadsworth Fellowships will help us to push our own boundaries in the interests of discovery and making a difference and this is a passion we share with both Jeff and Battelle.”

The fellowships will be awarded in areas of mutual interest and strength including medicine, science and engineering. More details about the programme and eligibility for funding will be available after the official launch later in the year.

In addition to the fellowships, the donation will also support undergraduate and postgraduate taught scholarships for students at Sheffield studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Dr Wadsworth said: “This generation of scholars will change the world with breakthroughs we can hardly imagine today.

“We are proud to create new opportunities for these young people, built on an international exchange of ideas and the financial support to help them focus on learning. We look forward to the breakthroughs this program will inspire.”

The donation was given to the University of Sheffield in America, a US registered charity that raises funds to support research and education at the University of Sheffield.

Miles Stevenson, Director of Advancement, said: “This is one of the largest philanthropic donations Sheffield in America and the University has received in its history and we are incredibly grateful to Dr Wadsworth and Battelle for their support. Exchanges create future leaders, who instinctively appreciate the value of international collaboration and understanding.

“This programme will create fantastic opportunities for our staff and students to engage in dynamic partnerships fostering mutual respect and scholarship.”

