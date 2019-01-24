University of Sheffield welcomes Malaysia’s Minister of Education

The University of Sheffield showcased its world-leading strengths in research, innovation and industrial collaboration during a visit by Malaysia’s Minister of Education today (24 January 2019).

During his first visit to Sheffield, Dr Maszlee Malik was taken on a tour of facilities at the University of Sheffield, including its Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), Nuclear AMRC and Factory 2050.

The Minister, who was accompanied by a delegation which included the Vice Chancellor of the University of Technology Malaysia, met University representatives to discuss potential areas of future collaboration with the University and AMRC. After the Minister left, the delegation also visited the University’s largest ever investment in learning and teaching, the Diamond.

The University of Sheffield currently has more than 430 students from Malaysia and 4,500 graduates in the country, many of whom studied architecture, engineering, medicine and law, as well as subjects in the arts and humanities and social sciences.

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: "We were delighted to welcome Malaysia's Minister of Education to our University and Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) to see first-hand our excellence in research and innovation and the impact of our collaborations with industry and partners across the world.

"Our University has a long history of welcoming students from Malaysia and working in partnership with Malaysian universities to address shared challenges and offer joint programmes of study for students."

Professor Mike Hounslow, Vice President and Head of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Sheffield, added: “I very much welcome working with the Minister and his party so we can extend our very long relationship and friendship with Malaysia and Malaysian universities. We look forward to building further on our collaboration in advanced manufacturing and high level engineering education and training.”

Minister of Education for Malaysia, Dr Maszlee Malik said the visit to the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre had been an eye-opening experience.

"We are looking forward to future collaborations in the UK, and with the University of Sheffield and its AMRC in particular,” he added.

“Education is key for us and I think a model like the University of Sheffield AMRC could sit very well in the Malaysian economy.

“We also want to look at the possibility of collaborating with the University of Sheffield on joint degree programmes where our students study both in Malaysia and here. We really want to build on our relationship with the university, that is something we want to progress.

“When I met with UK ministers at Westminster we were talking about this kind of collaboration between UK universities and Malaysian universities. It has been done previously but we want to do it on a much bigger scale and with support from the UK government and Malaysian government we can make it happen.”

