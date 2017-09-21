All aboard the Mobile University as University of Sheffield researchers hit the road

Researchers from the University of Sheffield are set to share some of their latest studies into some of the biggest issues facing the world today as part of a series of public lectures aboard a vintage bus.

The Mobile University, which will see a 1960s double-decker bus transformed into a mini lecture theatre, arrives in Sheffield this weekend (Friday 22 September 2017 – Sunday 25 September 2017) for talks and demonstrations that will run from 11am to 5pm each day.

Members of the public are invited to join University of Sheffield researchers on the top deck of the bus for interactive 20 minute lectures on everything from how magnets are being used to treat tumours to the health benefits of gratitude.

Researchers from the University will be demonstrating their latest breakthroughs in robotics and artificial intelligence, including details on how robots could revolutionise healthcare.

Scientists from the University’s Grantham Centre for Sustainable Futures will share new insights into the carbon footprint of commonly eaten foods as well as examples of eco-friendly alternatives.

Researchers from Sheffield’s School of English will discuss their research on accents and how accent prejudice exists and is more common than people think.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Director of City and Culture at the University of Sheffield, said: “The Mobile University is an amazing way in which we demonstrate to the people of Sheffield the value and importance of our work by showcasing our wonderful students, our world-class and life changing research, and our position as a local and global university. Come along, learn, be entertained, and most importantly be inspired by our scholars from 10 different countries, sharing their research with you on a double-decker bus in Sheffield city centre.”

All talks and demonstrations on the Mobile University are free. Booking is not required, but seats are limited on the bus and will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Further seating will be provided in a gazebo next to the bus where the talks will be live-streamed to a screen.

The Mobile University is kindly supported by Sheffield City Council and The Moor.

To see the full programme of events, visit: https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/mobileuni/index

