University of Sheffield fundraising campaign to bring MRI-PET scanner to Yorkshire reaches £750,000 milestone

The University of Sheffield's fundraising campaign to bring the most advanced medical imaging to Yorkshire has reached its £750,000 milestone following 24 hour charity walk

The MRI-PET scanner will provide detailed images of inside the human body

The scanner will enhance research into serious conditions such as Alzheimer’s, cancer and heart disease

The University of Sheffield has raised £750,000 for its 'Sheffield Scanner' appeal to provide an MRI-PET facility for the Yorkshire region.

The £2 million campaign has seen a significant boost in donations following The Big Walk fundraising challenge, which saw 272 people walk up to 50 miles in just 24 hours through the Peak District last month (30 June 2017).

The walkers, along with a host of other community fundraisers, have contributed over £108,000 towards the total since the campaign launched in March 2017. Contributions have also been received from charitable trusts and foundations, legacy gifts and generous individual donations.

Community fundraising lead at the University of Sheffield, David Meadows, said of the response to the appeal: “I am overwhelmed by the number of alumni, staff and friends of the University who have come forward to support the Sheffield Scanner campaign.

“The University was founded on penny donations from the citizens of Sheffield and today we are continuing that tradition of giving by helping to bring this facility to the city.”

The Sheffield Scanner will be the first facility of its kind in Yorkshire and one of only eight in the UK.

Using the combined power of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET), MRI-PET offers unprecedented levels of detail about the organs, tissues and structures in the body and how well they are functioning.

The scanner will help to transform understanding of serious conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease; cancer; epilepsy; heart and lung disease; Motor Neurone Disease (MND); Multiple Sclerosis; Parkinson’s disease and stroke, with the overall aim of improving outcomes for patients.

Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, Vice-President and Head of the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health at the University of Sheffield and Founding Director of the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience (SITraN), said: "The chances are your life, or that of someone close to you, has been affected by medical research.

"With this innovative imaging technology, our ambition is to develop new knowledge and treatments for patients more rapidly.

"The University of Sheffield is an outstanding centre for health research and is committed to finding new solutions to the significant health challenges facing us today. We have won worldwide acclaim for our work so far but to achieve even more, we need your help."

Sheffield Scanner fundraising events are planned throughout the rest of the year, including invitations for a team of 20 to take part in the Sheffield 10K run in September.

