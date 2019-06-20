University strengthens partnership with China’s leading Nanjing University

University of Sheffield and Nanjing University sign agreement to establish a joint seed fund for research collaborations

Sheffield and Nanjing have a longstanding relationship with research partnerships, as well as student and staff exchanges

The University of Sheffield has further strengthened its partnership with China's leading Nanjing University by signing an agreement to boost research collaborations between the two institutions.



Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, and Professor Wang Zhenli, Vice-President of Nanjing University, signed an agreement to establish a joint seed fund for research partnerships which will address the world’s greatest challenges during a visit by a delegation from China yesterday (19 June 2019).

The University of Sheffield has a longstanding relationship with Nanjing University – ranked the fifth best university in China by Times Higher Education – with collaborations and student exchanges in disciplines across science, engineering, medicine, arts and humanities and social sciences.

Current collaborations include:

The Joint Research Centre for Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Optoelectronics, a collaborative effort between the University of Sheffield and Nanjing University, with both universities contributing significant expertise and research capabilities in the field of nitride semiconductor materials and devices. The centre serves to strengthen collaborative links between the two institutions while increasing research output and enabling staff and student exchanges.

An exchange agreement between Nanjing University and the University of Sheffield’s School of East Asian Studies, which allows Chinese Studies students in Sheffield to study abroad for a year in Nanjing.

Research in the University of Sheffield’s Department of Animal and Plant Sciences with Nanjing University’s School of the Environment.

An exchange agreement, which gives students from Nanjing’s high quality English department the opportunity to study in Sheffield for a semester.

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “We are extremely proud of our longstanding partnership with Nanjing University and are excited that this will continue to flourish through the establishment of a new joint seed fund for research collaborations.

“By exchanging knowledge and working together, we can make a vital difference in solving the world’s greatest challenges and making a real difference to people’s lives.”

During the visit, the delegation from China met staff from all faculties at the University of Sheffield to discuss opportunities for potential further research collaboration and student and staff exchange. The group was also taken on a tour of The Diamond – the University of Sheffield’s largest ever investment in learning and teaching – and the Centre for GaN Materials and Devices.

