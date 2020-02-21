Award-winning Sheffield neuroscientists honoured at Buckingham Palace reception

The University of Sheffield has been presented with a Queen's Anniversary Prize Medal at a Buckingham Palace reception

The prize is the highest national honour recognising outstanding work by UK universities and colleges demonstrating quality and innovation in their areas of research

Sheffield has been recognised for innovative approaches to improving patient outcomes for people living with neurodegenerative diseases

Neuroscience research at the University of Sheffield has been recognised for the real benefits it is delivering to the public in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Thursday 20 February 2020).

The University was presented with the Queen’s Anniversary Prize (QAP) medal and scroll by TRH The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.

The prize is the seventh awarded to the University, and recognises the work that the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience (SITraN) does to improve patient outcomes for people living with some of the most devastating neurodegenerative diseases.

Achievements highlighted by the award included a new orthotic device, ‘HeadUp’, developed for patients living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) who suffer from muscle weakness in the neck; groundbreaking stem cell clinical trials for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients; the discovery of a first biomarker linked to the development of Alzheimer’s Disease which has the potential for earlier diagnosis and has sparked the development of new therapies; new drug discovery programmes to develop new treatments for Parkinson’s Disease and new gene therapy treatments for patients with Motor Neurone Disease.

The prize is unique in the UK honours system, as it is only bestowed upon a UK college or university which demonstrates new and unique innovative approaches to its research.

Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, Director of SITraN and the NIHR Sheffield Biomedical Research Centre, was at Buckingham Palace with University Chancellor Dame Anne Rafferty and President and Vice Chancellor Professor Koen Lamberts to receive the prize medal and scroll.

She said: “This prize recognises the University of Sheffield as a centre for excellence in neuroscience research and teaching, where our researchers are making life-changing discoveries and progress in treating some of the most devastating neurological diseases, making a real difference to patients’ lives.

“As well as making life-changing discoveries today, we are also nurturing the next generation of talented neuroscience students, whose research will lead to pioneering treatments for those living with neurological diseases in the future.

“We hope this award will help inspire confidence in patients and their families, research partners and donors, as we continue to make discoveries that deepen the understanding of neurological diseases and open up the potential for new treatments and therapies.”

SITraN’s vision is to harness the rapidly emerging, exciting developments in neuroscience to translate into new treatments and improved quality of life for patients with neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s Disease, MND, Alzheimer’s Disease, MS and Dementia.

The centre - considered a world-leader in neuroscience research - will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. Its work forms part of the University of Sheffield’s Neuroscience Institute, which aims to bring academics together from across medicine, science and engineering to translate scientific discoveries from the lab into pioneering new treatments.

Sir Damon Buffini, Chairman of the Royal Anniversary Trust, said: “It has been fantastic to celebrate the 13th Round of Prize-winners at Buckingham Palace alongside HRH Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. The Royal Anniversary Trust showcased the exceptional, innovative and impactful work of our colleges and universities throughout the UK. We look forward to seeing how the work develops and progresses over the coming years!”

