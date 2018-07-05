Proud to celebrate NHS's 70th anniversary

The University of Sheffield and Sheffield’s NHS is today (5 July 2018) coming together to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the National Health Service.

As a University which grew out of the Sheffield Medical School founded in 1828, Sheffield is extremely proud of the longstanding and successful relationship with Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which is one of the UK’s largest, busiest and most successful NHS foundation trusts in the country.

The University of Sheffield is one of the major UK centres for education in health and related subjects and the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health is committed to internationally excellent research in all of its eight departments.

To do this, all departments in the faculty maintain close links with colleagues in the NHS, many of whom contribute directly to our programmes of study, both in the classroom settings and through the provision of valuable clinical and practise-based learning opportunities.

Dedicated members of Sheffield’s NHS and leading medical researchers from the University of Sheffield will be showcasing future advances in healthcare at a special celebratory event in the city today (5 July 2018).

A vintage ambulance, a look back in history at the most life-changing NHS moments and free blood pressure checks are all part of an activity-filled event taking place outside Sheffield Cathedral.

Pioneering research from the University of Sheffield showing how ice pops could help children undergoing chemotherapy and humanoid campion care robots from the University’s Centre for Assistive Technology and Connected Healthcare (CATCH), which are helping to aid communication for people with disabilities, will be showcased.

Focusing on the past, present and future of the NHS, the event will bring together staff from Sheffield’s NHS, including Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield Children’s Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group, Primary Care Sheffield, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and medical researchers from the University of Sheffield. The free, interactive event is open to adults and children alike, and will take place from 11am to 7pm.

The University of Sheffield’s collaboration and interaction with NHS colleagues is strengthened through the faculty’s extensive portfolio of courses for continuing education and other post-graduate study and research opportunities.

Much of the faculty’s teaching is undertaken by academics and clinicians who are at the cutting edge of research in their specialist areas, enabling students at all levels of study to develop their understandings and skills through research-led teaching.

Study Medicine at Sheffield

Additional information The University of Sheffield

With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities.



A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines.



Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in.



Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education.



Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields.

Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.

Contact For further information please contact: Amy Huxtable

Media Relations Officer

The University of Sheffield

0114 222 9859

a.l.huxtable@sheffield.ac.uk Share: