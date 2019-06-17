Nigel Farage and Gavin Esler triggered most abusive Twitter discussions ahead of EU election, study shows

New study reveals the high levels of abusive Twitter discussions that were triggered in reply to tweets by MEP candidates from the UK ahead of European Parliament election

University of Sheffield study found that Twitter posts by candidates from the Brexit Party, Change UK, and UKIP generated an unusually high level of abusive replies in May 2019

Findings reveal Nigel Farage was the most interacted with MEP candidate in build up to the election and his posts triggered almost six times as much abuse as the next most replied to MEP candidate - Gavin Esler

Tweets by Nigel Farage triggered almost six times as many abusive Twitter replies than the next most replied to MEP candidate, Gavin Esler of Change UK, in the build up to May’s European election, according to new research.

The study, led by Professor Kalina Bontcheva from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Computer Science, has revealed that many of the abusive replies to posts by Farage were actually abusive towards other politicians – mainly Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn.

In contrast, abusive replies to Gavin Esler were primarily aimed directly at him – triggered by his use of the phrase “village idiot” in connection with the 2016 Leave campaign.

Abusive messages in replies to Farage and other Brexit Party candidates largely centred on disagreement with the UK leaving the European Union, according to the findings. These abusive messages often agreed with and were triggered by the use of divisive rhetoric by the Brexit Party candidates themselves – for example tweets that contained the phrases “betrayal” or “phoney war”.

In contrast, MEP candidates from the Conservative and Labour parties were not hubs of polarised, abusive discussions on Twitter, according to the research.

Professor Kalina Bontcheva said: “What these findings, unsurprisingly, demonstrate is that politicians and parties who themselves use divisive and abusive language, for example, to brand political opponents as “village idiots”, “traitors”, or as “desperate to betray”, are thus triggering the toxic online responses and deep political antagonism that we have witnessed.”

The study also analysed overall engagement with UK MEP candidates across the different parties on Twitter. The research found that Farage received more interactions than any other candidate on Twitter ahead of the election – receiving more than double the replies of Andrew Adonis of the Labour Party, who received the second highest number.

The research found that the Brexit Party attracted the most engagement on Twitter out of all the political parties in the run-up to the election, with their candidates receiving as many tweets as all the other parties combined. However, the research has found that it has been impossible to establish how much of this engagement is truly organic, as flagged in related studies (study by the University of Sheffield, F-Secure, and Buzzfeed UK; another study by the Institute for Strategic Discourse).

After the Brexit Party, Labour received the second highest number of replies, according to the study, followed by Change UK.

The research also shows that Change UK was the most active on Twitter in the build up to the election, with candidates sending more tweets than any other party.

MEP candidates for the Liberal Democrats and the Greens were both active on Twitter, with Green candidates second only to Change UK for number of tweets sent, however the study has revealed they didn't get a lot of engagement in return.

Liberal Democrat candidates in particular received a low number of replies. Both the Greens and Liberal Democrats attracted a particularly civil tone of reply.

Brexit Party candidates engaged with those who tweeted them more than MEP candidates from other parties, rather than authoring original tweets or retweeting others

The research on abusive replies triggered by tweets from MEP candidates was commissioned by ITV’s Tonight programme – Angry Britain: Beyond Repair?

The University of Sheffield’s Department of Computer Science is world-leading for research into artificial intelligence and related technologies. Its world class researchers, together with its talented graduates, develop and contribute to ground breaking technologies to protect and enhance people’s lives.

Artificial intelligence researchers and students at Sheffield study everything from machine learning and natural language processing to speech, hearing and visual computing.

Additional information

Computer Science research – University of Sheffield

Study Computer Science at the University of Sheffield

The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.