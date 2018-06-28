The University of Sheffield's Nuclear AMRC has welcomed the launch of the nuclear sector deal, part of the UK government's industrial strategy.

"As well as supporting the deal's headline cost reductions of 30 per cent in nuclear new build and 20 per cent in decommissioning, our work will be central to the national effort to create or sustain up to 12,500 jobs across the UK, and secure up to £2 billion domestic and international contracts by 2030. We're already working with international partners such as in the United Arab Emirates and South Korea, and with global reactor vendors, to identify export opportunities for the UK supply chain."

"Here at the Nuclear AMRC, we will have an important role to play in delivering the deal. We will work with our industry and research partners to demonstrate the benefits of advanced techniques and technologies for manufacturers of all sizes. We will also play a leading role in the new national programme to enhance the capabilities of the UK's supply chain, expanding our established Fit For Nuclear programme and building on the success of Civil Nuclear Sharing in Growth.

"This deal will benefit manufacturers in all parts of the nuclear supply chain, and maximise the economic opportunity from clean growth. It will support innovation and technology transfer between sectors, helping companies increase their productivity and competitiveness, and reduce barriers to entry for manufacturers moving into nuclear from other sectors such as oil & gas or marine engineering.

Andrew Storer, chief executive officer of the Nuclear AMRC, said: "We welcome the nuclear sector deal, which represents a landmark agreement between government and industry to reduce costs and increase productivity across the UK nuclear sector.

Additional information

University of Sheffield's Nuclear AMRC

The Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre helps UK manufacturers win work in the nuclear sector – in civil new build, operations and decommissioning, and in naval power.

The Nuclear AMRC combines academic innovation with industry expertise to help UK manufacturers improve capabilities and performance along the supply chain. Its facilities and services are open to all.

The centre's engineers and sector specialists work with companies to develop innovative techniques and optimised processes for large-scale high-precision manufacturing. Companies can draw on the centre's facilities and capabilities to develop and test new processes on production-scale machines without losing capacity in their own factories.

The centre's research factory, on the Advanced Manufacturing Park in South Yorkshire, is home to over £35 million worth of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, many of which are the largest or most advanced available for industrial R&D anywhere in the world. In 2017, the Nuclear AMRC opened a new R&D facility in Birkenhead to focus on modular manufacturing techniques.

The Nuclear AMRC also provides a range of supply chain development services to help manufacturers enter the nuclear supply chain and compete worldwide. The flagship Fit For Nuclear programme lets companies measure their operations against the standards required to supply the nuclear industry, and take the necessary steps to close any gaps.

The Nuclear AMRC is backed by industry leaders and government, and managed by the University of Sheffield. It is part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, a national alliance of seven leading manufacturing research centres funded by Innovate UK.

The University of Sheffield

With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities.

A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines.

Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in.

Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education.

Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields.

Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.