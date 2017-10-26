University leader honoured for dedication to equality

A senior leader from the University of Sheffield has been honoured in recognition of her dedication to equality, diversity and inclusion.

Professor Gill Valentine, Interim Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Sheffield, has been recognised by three prestigious organisations – the Financial Times’ 2017 OUTstanding Public Sector LGBT+ Executives, the Stonewall Starting Out Guide, and the Excellence in Diversity Awards.

The Financial Times’ 2017 OUTstanding Leading Public Sector LGBT+ Executives is part of annual lists that recognise senior leaders from all sectors who are helping to make their workplace more welcoming.

It also honours those who are making a significant contribution to LGBT+ inclusion outside of their workplace. For the first time, the lists include the pubic and third sectors and Professor Valentine is one of the 20 leaders recognised from around the world.

The Stonewall Starting Out Guide is a national go-to guide for students and people seeking a new career. It highlights the organisations and staff that are firmly committed to promoting equality for LGBT people.

The Excellence in Diversity Awards recognise individuals who have shown outstanding initiative to promote diversity both inside and outside of their organisation – making a positive difference to other people’s lives through significant contributions to social justice, equality and diversity. Professor Valentine has been shortlisted for the Diversity Champion Award for the Education Sector.

Professor Valentine, who is an ambassador for equality and inclusion at the University of Sheffield, said: “I’m delighted to be honoured and recognised in this way by three organisations who all champion equality and inclusion both in and out of the workplace.

“Equality is a hugely important thing for me personally. I believe people should be accepted for whoever they are and they should be able to bring their whole selves to work in a warm and welcoming environment.

“At the University of Sheffield, we actively champion equality, diversity and inclusion, which has helped us to create an open, inclusive environment for everyone, including LGBT staff and students. The people who work at the University are what makes it such a remarkable place to work, so I’m delighted to be part of an institution with such a diverse and inclusive community.”

Equality, diversity and inclusion is also a huge part of Professor Valentine’s research in the University of Sheffield’s Department of Geography. In 2009, she conducted a ground breaking study into the personal experiences of LGBT staff and students in higher education.

Professor Valentine also actively engages with staff and students throughout the University’s community, represents LGBT and equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives at University Executive Board level and is a key driver of the University’s Power of Difference strategy, which aims to attract diverse, talented people with the relative skills, strengths and identities to make a positive impact on the University and the world.

Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, added: “Professor Valentine's track record in the understanding and promotion of diversity and respect within and between communities, coupled with this well-deserved recognition of these prestigious organisations, is a source of great pride to the University of Sheffield and an inspiration to colleagues and students alike.

“As a highly-respected academic, Professor Valentine has repeatedly demonstrated her commitment to creating an inclusive working environment through her personal scholarship and the practical programmes she has personally championed. She has contributed to the University's strong ranking in the Stonewall Top 100, launched an LGBT allies programme, Open@TUOS, and continually encourages staff to engage with LGBT+ equality. For this tireless work, she has sincere respect and thanks."

