University of Sheffield strengthens longstanding China collaborations

The University of Sheffield renewed its partnership with China’s leading Nanjing University during a visit by a Chinese delegation.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) committing to a deeper level of partnership in research and teaching was signed by the University of Sheffield’s President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Keith Burnett, and Professor Yibin Zhang, Chancellor of Nanjing University, this week (5 July 2018).

The MOU includes plans to establish a training programme for engineering students and reflects a commitment to a continued collaboration between Nanjing and the University of Sheffield in key areas including science, engineering and social sciences.

Chancellor Zhang was joined by a delegation from Beijing Language and Cultural University. led by the Deputy Director of the International Office, Mr Chuan Dong. They visited the University's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) where they met Professor Keith Ridgway, founder and Executive Chair of the AMRC.

Nanjing senior staff focused on developing innovation with industry have been studying the University of Sheffield's internationally respected approach to manufacturing research with industry and are keen to develop close relationships with the AMRC in key areas of innovation and productivity.

The delegation also attended an annual board meeting of the Confucius Institute, which is a partnership between the University of Sheffield, the Confucius Institute Headquarters, Nanjing University and Beijing Language and Culture University. Sheffield's Confucius Institute has been named a global model due to its success in language teaching and cultural exchange in schools, as well as working with business and healthcare providers.

Accompanying the delegation were journalists from Xinhua News, led by Mr Gu Zhengqiu, Director of Xinhua News Agency London Office, who were aiming to understand the innovative model of industry directly built onto university research and highlight the partnerships and collaborations between the UK and China.

China's leading news agency hosted a dialogue between Chancellor Zhang and Sir Keith on the future of education and how universities can impact local communities for good.

Speaking about the visit, Sir Keith said: “I am deeply proud of the longstanding and ever-closer partnership between the University of Sheffield and China's leading universities.

“We share a real concern to give our students the best and most relevant teaching and to treasure scholarship which will benefit society. We meet now as fellow teachers and researchers, but also as friends, and we are glad that this provides a platform for our students and academics to also learn together as we address global challenges and local issues."

