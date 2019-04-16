Have a pint with a scientist – Pint of Science festival comes to Sheffield

Sheffield among nearly 400 cities around the world to host Pint of Science festival from 20-22 May 2019.

More than 50 experts from the University of Sheffield will deliver talks on everything from air pollution to zebrafish.

Tickets available here: https://pintofscience.co.uk/events/sheffield

Researchers from across the University of Sheffield are set to take their findings to the pub as part of the Pint of Science festival next month (20-22 May 2019).

Pubs around the city will host talks by experts from the University on everything from 3D printing to black holes, offering people a chance to ask questions, get involved in hands-on experiments and have a pint with leading scientists and engineers.

Part of an annual three-day festival with events in nearly 400 cities around the world, this year’s Pint of Science will cover themes including Beautiful Mind, Atoms to Galaxies and Tech Me Out. As well as giving the public a chance to hear about the latest discoveries from the University of Sheffield, the events are designed to encourage two-way conversations, giving the researchers the opportunity to hear new ideas and to see their work in a new light.

Alongside the talks, pub-goers will take part in activities from mock clinical trials on the effects of beer, to making lava lamps.

Dr Matt Carré from the University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering will be delivering a talk with colleague Professor Roger Lewis on getting to grips with friction. He said: “As a mechanical engineer, every opportunity to share my work with the public is really valued as it’s a chance to raise awareness that engineering is all around us.

“I specialise in friction, something that most people probably don’t give much thought to on a daily basis. But it can affect everything – from the design of your shoes and the way healthcare products are used, right through to how sports equipment is optimised and the railways are kept safe.

“Pint of Science is going to be a great way to share more about my work, but also to learn more about other fields too. And all over a pint in the local!”

Dr Sabine Little, a lecturer in Educational Studies at the University of Sheffield, will be giving a talk on children in the Trump/Brexit world. Dr Sabine Little, a lecturer in Educational Studies at the University of Sheffield, will be giving a talk on children in the Trump/Brexit world. She said: "While the grown-ups are busy arguing about Brexit, Trump and co – and maybe even getting a bit tired of it all – we mustn't forget that children experience the world from a very different perspective.

“Schools can be micro-versions of society, and teachers are at the forefront of trying to help children make sense of the world around them. My talk explores children's perspectives of the current political climate.

“Pint of Science offers a fantastic opportunity to bridge the gap between 'academia' and the general public, facilitating discussion and exchange."

Additional information The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.