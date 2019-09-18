Pop-Up University brings University of Sheffield research to the public

A new, free festival bringing groundbreaking research from the University of Sheffield to the public will be held this weekend at the Millennium Galleries (20-22 September 2019).

Showcasing pioneering research covering everything from healthcare, technology and sustainability, to culture, history, music and art, the Pop-Up University will be open to people of all ages.

Building on the success of the University of Sheffield’s Mobile University from the makers of the Festival of the Mind, Pop-Up University will feature a series of immersive, family-friendly exhibitions, as well as talks from researchers about the issues that impact everyday life.

Visitors can be transported back to Sheffield’s Hole in the Road as part of a virtual reality (VR) exhibition telling the real-life stories of those who visited it, and discover Sheffield’s long-lost medieval castle in the augmented reality (AR) Experience Castlegate.

Talks include What’s appenin’ t’Sheffield dialect? which will investigate the reasons the Sheffield dialect has changed over the past 100 years, and Brass bands and wellbeing: a blow by blow account, a talk on the physical, psychological and social benefits of playing in a brass band.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Director of City and Culture at the University of Sheffield, said: “Pop-up University is an amazing opportunity for our early career researchers and PhD students to get the opportunity to talk about their research to Sheffield residents and visitors - our researchers are passionate about what they do and love to engage with the public to get their views about what they do.

“We know from previous festivals that our virtual and augmented research projects fascinate as well as spark memories in visitors, so we are delighted to once again bring the Hole in the Road and Experience Castlegate to the Millennium Galleries.”

She added: "We are also thrilled to be partnering with Sheffield Museums on this free event - there really is something for everyone from robots and drones to moon landings and politics."

Highlights of the festival include:

Exhibition programme: The Virtual Hole in the Road - Put on a virtual reality headset and be transported to a time and space where Sheffield’s famous Hole in the Road still exists. See this marvel of 1960s urban planning in all its glory and hear the real-life stories of the people who visited this unique place. Experience Castlegate - What if you could see the past, present and future of our city all at the same time? Experience Sheffield Castle through this augmented reality model, learn about recent archaeological research and see visions of the future from University of Sheffield students. Lunar base 50 - Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with our Sheffield Engineering Leadership Academy (SELA) Engineers at the Pop-Up University lunar base. Work your way through several engineering challenges to make the lunar base habitable and establish a communications link with Earth. Find out if you’ve got what it takes to live on the moon! Talks programme: What’s appenin’ t’Sheffield dialect? - Join Johanna Blakey and find out how massive changes to the social landscape of Sheffield over the past 100 years has influenced the way locals talk. Hear clips, stored in the archives at the University of Sheffield, of Sheffield dialect speakers from as far back as 1901. Brass bands and wellbeing: a blow by blow account - Dr Michael Bonshor explores the physical, psychological and social benefits of playing in a brass band. Brass banding can improve respiratory health and cardiac function, reduce stress, act as a safety valve for releasing emotions, and generally prevent us from becoming too brassed off! Self-compassion vs self-pity - Treating oneself with kindness and understanding can be difficult, but is not impossible. Join Sandy Belle Rosales Cadena and learn the difference between self-pity and self-compassion, and how to cultivate and grow the skill of being kind to oneself. What do MPs do? A day in the life of an MP - MPs are often viewed negatively, with polls revealing high levels of distrust. How much do we really know about what MPs are doing? Dr Nikki Soo will take audiences through a day in the life of an MP, shedding light on what MPs do in the constituency and for their constituents, and the challenges they face. Strong Women Science - In this fun, lively, fast-paced performance find out how to balance a chair on your chin, if you can juggle liquid, or how circus performers eat fire. Strong Women Science is a touring show encouraging and promoting women in science and engineering, previously featured at Cheltenham Science Festival. Pop-Up University: browse events

