Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, responds to the government’s announcement of a new two year post-study work visa for international students.

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “Today’s announcement (11 September 2019) confirms what many of us have known all along - international students are an invaluable asset to this country. For a long time, we and supporters of our #WeAreInternational campaign have been urging the government to recognise the incredible talents, impact and soft power offered by our international students and alumni and we are delighted they have done so through the reintroduction of a two-year post-study work visa.

"International students play a vitally important role in expanding the vibrant and dynamic cultural environment of our universities and make a huge contribution to our academic life, knowledge and economic growth as a nation. They volunteer in our communities, offering different perspectives and vital skills that make a real difference.

"By giving international students the opportunity to stay and work in the UK after their studies, everybody benefits. International graduates are able to continue their own development and strengthen their links with the UK. Employers have access to the best talent from across the globe. At Sheffield, it’s a real source of pride that we have over 140 nationalities represented on our campus and that students from across the world choose to make our city their home. It is vital we continue to ensure international students know they are welcome here and that they are truly valued.”