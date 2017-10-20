Revealed: how to reduce the environmental impact of a Sunday roast

The Sunday roast – an institution for many families across the globe – has a high environmental impact, but a new study by University of Sheffield has revealed how the traditional meal can be made more sustainably.

Dr Christian Reynolds, Knowledge Exchange Research Fellow (N8 AgriFood project) in the University of Sheffield's Department of Geography, analysed the energy used in preparing a roast beef and Yorkshire pudding seven different ways – through adapting the cooking method, ingredients and the efficiency of the appliances used.

He found that by combining sustainably sourced meat, reducing the portion size and using modern cooking methods, the environmental impacts of the classic meal can be reduced by more than half.

The Sunday roast - like most meals using animal products - has a high environmental impact and the joint of meat itself can account for up to 60 and 70 per cent of the environmental impacts of the entire meal because of the large amounts of water, land, and feed required produce it.

While Dr Reynolds says purchasing sustainable and ethically farmed meat can result in small environmental savings, the first step to reducing the amount of meat consumed is the first step towards making the Sunday roast more sustainable. He suggests a portion size of around 125g per person, meaning 50-70g for lunch and a manageable amount for leftovers the next day.

Cooking is the other contributor to Sunday roasts’ high environmental impact. The oven is an inefficient way of cooking meat at hot temperatures, and for long periods of time. The environmental impact of roasting a joint of meat for over an hour in an oven contributes 20 to 30 per cent of the environmental impacts of the entire meal.

In addition to this, people in the UK tend to overcook their meat by 41 minutes, which contributes to the environmental impacts through pointless energy use.

Dr Reynolds says a benefit of cutting meat portions for a sustainable roast is that it will have a shorter cooking time, meaning it will use less energy to cook.

Cooking sous vide involves placing a joint of beef in a vacuumed plastic pouch or bag, and submerging this in a heated water bath for several hours until the internal temperature of the joint is between 55-60C. The joint is then unwrapped and placed in a hot skillet to sear its surface.

This gives the cook total control of the texture and flavour and can use less than half the energy of a traditional oven method.

However, Dr Reynolds said: “Unfortunately, reducing the environmental impact of our Sunday roast will not hugely reduce the overall environmental impact of our diet. For this we need to further reduce our meat consumption and increase our consumption of plant based proteins, fruits and vegetables across all meals.

“In comparison to other more plant-forward meals that could be eaten, a sustainable Sunday roast has high environmental impacts. For this reason, even the sustainable Sunday roast should be kept as a special meal, and not eaten every week.

“The good news is that, if even an environmentally damaging meal such as the Sunday roast can be made a little more sustainable, it should be possible to create appetising yet sustainable versions of other popular dishes too.”

The research was published in the journal Energy Procedia.

Read Dr Reynold's piece 'How to cook a more sustainable Sunday roast' on The Conversation.

Dr Reynolds is also hosting an event at this year’s Economic and Social Research Council Festival of Social Science which will explore what matters to us about the food we eat – whether it’s healthy, if we care about where it comes from and if it sustainable.

Members of the public can join researchers to eat and share their views from 7pm-9pm at the Regather Cooperative in Sheffield on Thursday 9 November 2017. Free food will be available, but a refundable £5 deposit is required to secure a place.

More information about Table Talk - A Tasting Event

