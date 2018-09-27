Philosophers collaborate with Cathedral to explore religion and ethics

University of Sheffield philosophers launch new partnership with Sheffield Cathedral, funded by the Prokhorov Centre, to explore the relationship between religion and ethics

Series of high-profile talks will examine how ethics can illuminate religious issues and how religion can shed light on ethical problems

First event explores the history of the relationship between Christianity and Islam

A series of talks exploring the relationship between religion and ethics is being launched next week (2 October 2018), as part of a collaboration between philosophers at the University of Sheffield and the city’s Cathedral.

The talks, God and the Good: Thinking Religion and Ethics , will see a number of renowned names from academia and various faiths examine the relationship between religious thinking and traditions on the one hand, and ethics on the other.

Free and open to the public, the talks will discuss how ethics can illuminate religious issues and how religion can shed light on ethical problems.

The events, which have been curated by Professor Bob Stern from the University’s Department of Philosophy and Professor Henk de Berg from the University’s Prokhorov Centre, will also explore the history of how religion and ethics have interconnected.

Opening the series, the first event will see Professor Moni Siddiqui, Chair in Islamic and Interreligious Studies at the University of Edinburgh, shed light on the history of the relationship between Christianity and Islam.

Professor Siddiqui’s talk will explore how differences on a range of issues such as the nature of God, law and salvation led to serious intellectual engagement between Christian and Muslim scholars, but also a gradual cultural and civilizational distance. It will then highlight how many of the historical tropes are being revived today in Euro-Atlantic politics leading to new shifts and rifts in this most complex relationship.

Professor Bob Stern said: “This new series of talks is a chance for people to come together, regardless of their religious background, to take an intellectual look at the relationship between religion and ethics and explore how ethics may be able to help illuminate religious problems and religion may be able to help shed light on ethical problems.

“While most ethical traditions have a religious background, the increasing secularization of modern society has put this connection into question. We hope that people in Sheffield and beyond can join us for this philosophical set of talks throughout the year which explore this complex yet important relationship.”

The God and the Good: Thinking Religion and Ethics series of talks will be held throughout the year at Sheffield Cathedral.

The first event, Diatribe, dialogue and difference: reflections on Christian-Muslim relations , with Professor Moni Siddiqui from the University of Edinburgh, is being held on 2 October 2018 from 7:30pm.

For more information on the series and each individual talk, visit: https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/philosophy/research/god-and-good

