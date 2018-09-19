Report sheds light into political party membership

Report looks at why people join a political party

Findings could help parties to retain membership

Report suggests parties use similar strategies to gyms when recruiting

As the UK party conference season begins, a new report by academics at the University of Sheffield has revealed how political parties and other organisations can better build, engage and retain their membership.

Previous decades have seen significant declines in the membership of all UK political parties, raising questions about the legitimacy of these organisations. However, more recently, parties across the board have experienced surges in membership levels and public engagement.

The Membership Journey, a report by Dr Kate Dommett and Dr Sam Power from the University of Sheffield's Department of Politics, explores why people join a party, what makes them stay active and why they remain members, to help political parties and other membership organisations develop new strategies for member recruitment, engagement and retention.

They find that the ‘membership journey’ is influenced by three critical but often-overlooked factors - motivations, triggers and processes - and that organisations should:

Think about their members’ motivations - why would an individual be motivated to join your organisation? Why would they be motivated to remain a member?

Review their membership processes - how easy is the process of joining your organisation? How does the process of membership encourage retention?

Capitalise on triggers - what are the kinds of triggers that would spur an individual to join your organisation? What triggers people to leave your organisation?

Dr Dommett said: “Membership has historically been a key part of the democratic system through which parties and other organisations build links to citizens, and gain a resource for campaigning and communication.

“Thinking about membership as a process that needs to be facilitated and nurtured, organisations can ask themselves important questions that will help to build, engage and retain their membership – addressing the problem of high turnover and disengagement that are often hidden by overall membership figures.”

The report says parties and other non-partisan political organisations tend to understand motivations fairly well, and membership surveys provide a rich source of data on why people want to get involved. However, the process of becoming a member can be difficult for organisations to perfect.

Most organisations now have online systems for joining, making it easier for people to get involved - but others rely on localised systems that are not as simple as they could be. A previous mystery shopping exercise of the Conservative Party showed that over half of those who applied got no reply and 10 per cent were told that the party was closed to new members.

The report says: “Membership organisations should therefore test their structures regularly.”

Organisations should also consider the triggers that will make people want to become a member. For political parties, the largest triggers over the last few years have been the 2015 and 2017 general elections and the EU Referendum in 2016. However, triggers can be anything from personal circumstances, such as reaching retirement age, to an international event, such as a government’s decision to engage in a military campaign.

The report suggests that political parties and organisations seeking to recruit could use similar strategies to gyms by identifying and capitalising on these triggers.

Dr Power said: “Gyms know they will get a membership surge in the New Year and are ready with advertising campaigns – using a trigger to ignite a motivation – and they ensure extra staff are ready to cope with demand, ensuring effective process mechanisms.”

The researchers have produced a simple checklist that organisations can use to ensure motivations, triggers and processes are not overlooked across the membership journey.

To download the checklist and read the full report, visit: https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/polopoly_fs/1.804783!/file/MembershipReportWEB.pdf

Additional information The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in.

Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.