Mismatch between research funding and what is needed to improve health, report finds

New report highlights how biomedical and pharmaceutical research are currently getting a rising share of publicly funded research investment despite plummeting research and development productivity

Study shows around half of all health issues are rooted in social, environmental and behavioural factors yet these are being starved of research funding

Researchers call for more balanced distribution of funding to address mismatch between funding allocation and research that can have significant impact on health

A new report calling for a rebalancing of healthcare investment in order to fund crucial research into factors that are known to significantly affect people’s health and wellbeing has been published by researchers at the University of Sheffield.

The study, led by Professor James Wilsdon, Professor of Research Policy and Professor Richard Jones from the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Sheffield, argues that research and innovation in the UK needs a greater diversity of priorities, politics, places and people.

Published in collaboration with Nesta, the innovation foundation, the report calls for a more balanced distribution of research funding to align with crucial social, environmental, and behavioural determinants of better health outcomes.

The paper also calls on the newly-created UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) – an organisation that brings together the seven main research councils, Innovate UK and Research England – to look afresh at priorities and issues of balance across the funding system.

Such a move could to help realise the economic, social and health potential of extra investment in non-biomedical research and development (R&D).

Professor James Wilsdon said: “After decades of success, the biomedical sector is in danger of becoming a case study in how research and innovation policy go wrong.

“For the first time, this report sets out the evidence, facts and analysis needed to challenge the reliance on biomedical approaches. For too long, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors have dominated policy thinking, meanwhile much of the wider innovation needed for the NHS, public health and social care has been under-resourced.”

Professor Richard Jones added: “Whether we look at the R&D pipeline of big pharma, the market for biotech startups, or the sustainability of the underpinning research enterprise, the biomedical model is in serious trouble.”

Additional information The report is a Nesta working paper written by Richard Jones, Professor of Physics at the University of Sheffield and James Wilsdon, Professor of Research Policy at the University of Sheffield. It states that by 2020, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) will have a turnover of £8 billion a year but this needs to be accompanied by a step-change in research and innovation performance. For a copy of the report, visit: https://www.nesta.org.uk/report/biomedical-bubble/ This report is part of Nesta's programme of research and experimentation on innovation policy: championing support for innovation that is far more effective, that benefits more people, and that is better able to shape new technologies for both economic and social benefit.