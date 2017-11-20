University of Sheffield placed in UK top ten for research grant funding

The University of Sheffield has been ranked among the top ten highest-earning UK institutions for research grant funding by the Times Higher Education.

Analysis of research council data found the University of Sheffield increased its research grant funding by £9.6 million in 2016-17 - up to £40.6 million - placing it ahead of many larger Russell Group research-intensive institutions.

The University also saw its grant application success rate increase by 2 per cent, from 25 per cent in 2015-16 to 27 per cent in 2016-17. Four of the top ten universities for research grant funding, including the top-ranked University of Oxford, experienced a decline in their grant application success.

Research at the University of Sheffield has a global reputation for influencing policy, changing lives and deepening our understanding of the world we live in. It also benefits the Sheffield City Region through attracting innovative industrial partners, such as McLaren and Boeing, as well as outstanding researchers and clinicians.

Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the University of Sheffield is performing so well in research which pushes the boundaries of knowledge as well as making very real differences to the lives of people in our own city and region, across the UK and globally.

"From understanding disease and its treatment to the advanced manufacturing research which will transform productivity, the University is making a very real contribution for the good.”

Earlier this year the University celebrated doubling its income for engineering research over the past four years, cementing its reputation as a leading centre for engineering and advanced manufacturing research and development.

The University has the second highest research income in the UK for engineering - beating Cambridge University and only slightly behind Imperial College London.

