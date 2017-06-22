The future of robots in social care: University of Sheffield celebrates UK Robotics Week

Robot helpers that can aid stroke survivors with physiotherapy and robot pets to combat loneliness will be on display next week at the University of Sheffield as part of UK Robotics Week (24 - 30 June 2017).

Sheffield Robotics and CATCH (Centre for Assistive Technology and Connected Healthcare), both part of the university, will open their labs so members of the public can see the latest developments and hear from world-renowned academics on Monday 26 June.

Adults and children alike can meet Pepper, a state of the art humanoid robot, and MiRo, a pet-like companion robot, and discover how robotics research could have a positive impact on our everyday lives.

Professor Tony Prescott, Director of Sheffield Robotics and Professor Luc De Witte, Chair in Health Services Research at the University of Sheffield, and award-winning designer Sebastian Conran will be giving a short talk on ‘Robotics in Social Care’ in the world-leading teaching facility, the Diamond from 1-2pm.

Academics at the University are exploring how robotics can help stroke survivors to do physio exercises, assist with routine tasks to help people stay independent in their own homes for longer and help people to feel less lonely or bored.

At the Robot Foundry, Sheffield Robotics researchers will be on hand to discuss the latest robotics research and give demonstrations. Visitors can discover how experts are using robots to learn about the amazing abilities of bees and humans; work with a collaborative robot that could take dreary and dangerous work out of manufacturing; and find out about the work building real-life transforming robots.

The CATCH Home Lab will showcase demonstrations of robots linked with speech technology such as MiRo – a MiRo pet-like social companion robot. MiRo understands simple commands like ‘come here’ and ‘how are you today’? Being able to speak to a companion robot often makes people feel less lonely or bored. Robot pets also have advantages over real pets in areas such as hygiene, which becomes an issue in a hospital or care home.

Professor Tony Prescott said: “UK Robotics Week is a fantastic opportunity for the public to find out more about how robots could be helping humans in the future. It’s great for us to be able to show our amazing technology, answer questions about our work, and ease concerns that people might have about robots.”

The University of Sheffield is leading the way in robotics research. Sheffield Robotics has one of the largest portfolios of ongoing publicly-funded robotics research in the UK. Students have the chance to work with robotics through innovative teaching using facilities like the robot area in the Diamond building.

All events and talks are free to attend and booking is not essential.

Programme of events - Monday 26th June: Short talks 1pm - 2pm:



‘Robotics and Social Care’ at The Diamond, Lecture Theatre 2: speakers will include Professors Tony Prescott and Luc de Witte and older adults are especially invited to this event.



Robotic demonstrations 2pm - 5pm:



The Robot Foundry, Pam Liversidge Building: work with a collaborative robot, discuss the latest robotics research, and find out about the Sheffield Robotics real-life transforming robots.



The CATCH Home Lab, Innovation Centre, 217 Portobello: watch robots linked with speech technology such as MiRo who can obey simple spoken commands such as ‘come here’ and ‘how are you today?’.

Additional Information Sheffield Robotics

Sheffield Robotics has one of the largest portfolios of ongoing publicly-funded robotics research in the UK, supported by both the UK Research Councils and the European Union. We are also building research partnerships with leading industrial, commercial, and government organisations in order to ensure the real-world relevance and impact of our research. As a member of the Northern Robotics Network, and of the EPSRC UK-RAS Network, Sheffield Robotics acts as a central hub for robotics research within the UK. Through our international links, we seek to play a leading role in the world robotics community, and to promote the development of ethical, useful, safe, and sustainable robotic and autonomous systems that can enhance human prosperity across the globe. The University of Sheffield

With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2017 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.