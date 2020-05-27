People needed to help uncover stories of Yorkshire’s industrial past and communities

A new app that is inviting people to help uncover the history behind one of Yorkshire’s oldest industrial areas by submitting photos and stories of the landmarks that matter to them, has been launched this week.

The project, which sees archaeologists working with local community groups and heritage organisations, enables people to delve into the history of north Sheffield while maintaining social distancing, keeping active or even without leaving their own homes.

The app can be accessed through a web browser so people can log on and submit their own photos and stories from anywhere using a mobile device, tablet or laptop.

Once a beating heart of industry with trade links to as far away as North America during the Industrial Revolution, the Kelham Island quarter of Sheffield was home to the city’s world famous steelworks, factories and workshops. The surrounding areas of Netherthorpe, Upperthorpe and Neepsend also offered housing and amenities to thousands of workers and their families, as they still do today. More recently, these areas have also welcomed new communities from all over the world.

Renowned for the quality of its products, steel manufactured in and around Sheffield’s Kelham Island ensured ‘Made in Sheffield’ became a mark of craftsmanship known worldwide.

Now, the new project is giving people a chance to explore the heritage behind the buildings and objects that remain throughout Kelham Island, Netherthorpe, Upperthorpe and Neepsend.

With lots of history still to uncover in each area, the project is inviting people from each area to share their own photos and stories of heritage in their neighbourhood that is important to them.

Dr Lizzy Craig-Atkins from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Archaeology said: “By contributing to our interactive Roots and Futures app, the people of Sheffield can help us explore the heritage of Neepsend, Netherthorpe, Upperthorpe and Kelham Island. We want to know more about the standing buildings, surviving objects and stories of the past that matter to you, so we can collaborate to expand the story of the city.”

The app, named Roots and Futures, has been launched as part of a partnership between archaeologists at the University of Sheffield, Zest Community Centre, Kelham Island and Neepsend Community Alliance, and Kelham Island Museum. The app itself was created in partnership with ECUS Ltd.

The project is aiming to support and empower communities throughout Kelham Island, Netherthorpe, Upperthorpe and Neepsend by giving people from the areas a platform to share the heritage and cultural identities connected to the neighbourhoods.

Results from the project could also inspire future research into the areas’ heritage for the benefit of Zest, Kelham Island and Neepsend Community Alliance, Kelham Island Museum and the communities they serve.

For more information on Roots and Futures, including how to access or contribute to the project, visit: https://shef.ac.uk/archaeology/research/roots-and-futures

