Two Sheffield Professors awarded Fellowships by the Royal Academy of Engineering

Two Professors from the University of Sheffield have been elected as Fellows of the Royal Academy of Engineering in recognition of their outstanding and continuing contributions to the profession.

Professor Rob Dwyer-Joyce and Professor Marco Viceconti, both from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, were admitted to the Academy at its AGM in London today (Tuesday 18 September 2018).

Fellowship of the Academy is considered to be one of the highest national honours that an engineer can receive and is awarded to the UK’s most eminent engineers representing the nation’s best engineering researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, business and industry leaders.

Professor Dwyer-Joyce was elected in recognition of his outstanding work in the field of lubrication engineering.

His research specialises in industrial wear and lubrication problems, creating solutions for a range of industries such as rail, aerospace and energy.

Recently this work has concentrated on the use of ultrasound to measure the behaviour of machine elements, including wind turbine bearings, car engine piston rings and orthopaedic implants.

He is Director of the Leonardo Tribology Centre, based at the University of Sheffield.

Professor Dwyer-Joyce said: “Throughout my career I have aimed to make my work relevant to industry and the engineering profession. I am delighted to receive this recognition from the Royal Academy for my contributions and I am deeply honoured.”

Professor Marco Viceconti is distinguished for his outstanding contribution in the field of Biomechanics. His main research interests are related to the development of medical technology, especially involving simulation, and primarily in relation to neuromusculoskeletal diseases.

He is currently serving as Executive Director of the Insigneo Institute for in silico medicine, a joint initiative between the University of Sheffield and the Sheffield Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The Insigneo Institute focuses its extensive expertise on the creation of robust, reliable, virtual models of human physiology – the biochemical, bioelectrical and biomechanical systems that drive the functions of the body. These are known as in silico models, in reference to the powerful computers used to create them.

Professor Viceconti said: “I am truly honoured by this recognition. I have been in this country for only seven years, but the entire research and engineering community has treated me like I have been here forever. While flattered, I believe this is not only a recognition of my own work, but also the Insigneo Institute and to all who have and continue to contribute to it”.

Professor Mike Hounslow, Vice-President and Head of the Faculty of Engineering, said: “It is an incredible honour to become a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. Only the most talented and successful engineers are recognised so I am delighted for both Professor Dwyer-Joyce and Professor Viceconti.

“Both Professors are highly regarded in their fields of excellence and bring their expertise and outstanding knowledge to benefit research and teaching at the University of Sheffield.”

Leading engineers have been elected to the Fellowship since 1976 and now consists of nearly 1,600 world-leading engineers from both industry and academia.

