Pioneering Sheffield Engineering Professor elected to a prestigious fellowship

Professor of Acoustics Kirill V Horoshenkov, from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Sheffield, has been elected as a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Professor Horoshenkov has been elected in recognition of his outstanding and continuing contributions to the profession. Becoming a Fellow is one of the highest honours that an engineer can receive in the UK. The Academy's Fellowship represents the nation’s best engineering researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, business and industry leaders. Election to the Academy is exclusive and by invitation only; about 50 Fellows are elected each year by peer review from nominations made by existing Fellows. They are distinguished by the rare title Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and the postnominal FREng.

Professor Horoshenkov is an internationally recognised expert in acoustic (sound) engineering. His main contributions to this field are in the areas of better noise damping materials to make life quieter, new ways of sensing river flows to predict floods and robotics for inspection of remote places. He leads the EPSRC Programme Grant Pipebots to develop autonomous robots to use sound waves to inspect over 1M km of buried water pipes in the UK. He also leads the EPSRC UK Acoustics Network. Commercially sensitive parts of his research are protected by patents, three of which bear his name and have been exploited commercially by Armacell, Acoustic Sensing Technology Ltd and nuron Ltd

Professor Horoshenkov said: “This is an excellent opportunity for me to contribute to the main goal of the Royal Academy, which is to provide progressive leadership for engineering and technology, and independent expert advice to the government. It is also an opportunity for me to promote Engineering at the University of Sheffield and its excellence in research and education.”

Professor Mike Hounslow, Vice President and Head of the Faculty of Engineering, at the University of Sheffield, said:” I am delighted both to welcome Kirill to the Academy, and to celebrate the significance of his achievement in combining the highest levels of theory with real practical achievements. This is a richly deserved honour.”

Additional information The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. ​​Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.