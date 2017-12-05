Sheffield Scanner: Appeal to bring the future of medical imaging to South Yorkshire reaches £1 million milestone

Thanks to generous donations from thousands of supporters, the University of Sheffield is more than halfway to reaching its £2 million target to bring the future of medical imaging to Yorkshire.

The ground-breaking medical imaging facility will help researchers tackle some of the most devastating diseases facing society today including motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s and stroke.

Launched earlier this year, the Sheffield Scanner campaign aims to bring a state-of-the-art MRI-PET imaging facility to the region. The high-tech scanner will provide unprecedented views of inside the human body by combining the power of both MRI and PET in a single scan.

MRI-PET allows detailed pictures of the body’s bones and tissues to be mapped onto important information about how the body is functioning. The advanced imaging technology will transform understanding of serious conditions like cancer, dementia, and heart and lung diseases and the way they are treated in the future.

The ambitious campaign has now broken through the £1 million barrier, thanks to widespread support from staff, current and former students, members of the local community and friends of the University. From generous one-off gifts to sponsored sporting events, quiz nights and bake sales, more than 5500 donors have helped the project reach this major milestone.

Funds raised from the 24-hour Big Walk challenge through the Peak District this summer have alone topped £115,000. Intrepid Sheffield Scanner supporters have also raised money from ultramarathon running, a 24-hour 24-mile swim and the Yorkshire Three Peaks walk.

Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, Vice-President and Head of Medicine, Dentistry and Health at the University of Sheffield, has been leading the campaign.

“I’ve been delighted by the response to the Sheffield Scanner fundraising Campaign. It’s thanks to the time and generosity of countless individuals and groups that we’ve passed the £1 million mark,” she said.

“I know that many people who are contributing to this appeal have been affected by diseases that this Scanner will in future, help us to treat. They may have been diagnosed themselves or have seen the impact that these illnesses can have on the lives of family or friends.

"I am personally touched that they have chosen to help the campaign – bringing us one step closer to helping so many other patients in future.”

Scientist Martin Brook was part of a team of 20 colleagues from the University who collectively raised over £7,600 by participating in the Sheffield 10K run in September.

A passionate supporter of the Sheffield Scanner, he said: "I've worked for the University for 15 years and I've been directly involved in supporting MRI research for most of this time.

"I've seen the benefits of this technology first hand so I'm excited about the possibilities offered by MRI-PET and that's why I wanted to support the appeal.”

The Sheffield Scanner will be located at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the central University campus, offering direct access to patients, doctors and researchers.

There are currently only seven MRI-PET scanners in the UK. This will be the first of its kind in Yorkshire and a vital investment in the health of people in the region, across the UK and beyond.

All donations to the £2 million fundraising campaign will be matched by the University of Sheffield.

Donate to the Sheffield Scanner Appeal

