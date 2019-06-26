Fundraiser’s to go the extra mile to raise crucial funds for student scholarships

Staff, students and members of the public invited to take part in The Big Walk 2019 to help raise thousands of pounds for student scholarships

Scholarships at the University are vital to provide financial support to students to ensure they can achieve their ambitions

Last year The Big Walk 2019 raised over £85k for the Sheffield Scanner

A challenging walk across the Peak District is set to raise thousands of pounds to support University of Sheffield scholarships.

Scholarships at the University of Sheffield are available for a range of students to help fund study and enhance experience at university. The financial support the University of Sheffield offers is delivered in a variety of forms – from full awards covering fees or living expenses, to grants which allow students to cut back on their part time work and focus on studies.

The University particularly welcomes scholarship applications from students who otherwise might not consider higher education – including students from low income backgrounds, students with disabilities, students who have been in care and students from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Juliana Sanchez Posada, PhD student at the University, was awarded a scholarship by the University of Sheffield in Biomedical Science. Speaking about the opportunities scholarship offer, she said:

“Everyone, despite their financial situation, should have the possibility to access university education. I was awarded a scholarship which has allowed me to come and carry out my PhD studies in one of the top 100 universities in the world, an opportunity that should be offered to many talented individuals.”

Juliana and almost 250 others are walking the 37 miles across the Peak District on Friday 28 June 2019.

“I want to help raise money so that these barriers can be lowered and many others can become part of this great University,” Juliana Sanchez Posada said.

The route takes fundraisers from the University to Endcliffe and passes through Hathersage, Ladybower and Bradfield, before returning to the University campus.

Volunteers can choose to walk or run the full 37 miles or join in for the last 23 miles.

Over £14K has been raised so far to offer more scholarships for students who want to join the University of Sheffield.

Maddie Sinclair, Community Fundraising Manager at the University of Sheffield, said: “The University is committed to reducing social inequality by ensuring that all people have the opportunity to study and excel here, irrespective of their financial and personal circumstances.

“Every penny donated towards the Big Walk will be giving a much-needed 'helping hand' for the next generation of students."

This is the fifth Big Walk fundraising initiative that the University of Sheffield has organised. Last year over 330 people waled and helped to raise over £85K for the Sheffield Scanner.

Dr Stephanie Shepheard, from the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience is taking part in the Big Walk for the second year running to support a cause close to her heart.

She said: “I was fortunate to have financial support and two scholarships throughout my university education, without which it would have been difficult for me to afford to live 300 miles from my family.

“Situations are still common with financial anxiety contributing to whether people go to university. This year, we all have the opportunity to remove the barrier through the big walk.”

To learn more about the Big Walk and donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/companyteams/thebigwalk2019

