Sheffield scientists perform online concert for Cheltenham Festival

University of Sheffield scientists have adapted their Sound of Science show for this year’s online Cheltenham Science Festival

Free event will use music and explosive experiments to answer questions about the universe

Audience members will be able to ask the scientists questions live online

Scientists from the University of Sheffield are set to perform a free online concert as part of this year’s Cheltenham Science Festival.

From 10am on Friday 5 June 2020, Enzymologist Dr Nate Adams will host Sound of Science – an hour of live music, eye-popping 3D visuals and fiery explosions – via the festival’s YouTube channel. The show explores what the universe and people are made of, delving into key questions about our place on Earth, and the role everyone has in living a more sustainable life.

The live concert was originally developed by Dr Adams, Professor Duncan Cameron and Mel Hannah from the University of Sheffield, in collaboration with renowned Sheffield music producer Dean Honer and songwriter Kevin Pearce.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s festival will be called Cheltenham Science Festival @ Home, with the public invited to join events for free via smartphone, smart TV or laptop from 2-7 June 2020.

Over the last few weeks, the Sound of Science team has worked to re-imagine the show to bring it ‘from home’. Dr Adams, Ms Hannah and Professor Cameron have filmed explosive and fiery experiments in their attics, gardens and offices, which have been edited together with the original animation and music from the Sound of Science band.

The team will be online during the live stream to interact with the audience, and the video will be available for 30 days after broadcast.

Dr Adams said: “Cheltenham Science Festival is a great event, as it works with adult, family and school audiences. Even with the move to online delivery, they have such a wide variety of content on offer, and are keen to use as many methods of interaction as possible, from discussions and talks, to art and music.

“This year, working with the director of programming, Dr Marieke Navin, we’ve taken our amazing project from 2018’s Festival of the Mind and re-imagined it for the current environment.”

