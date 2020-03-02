University of Sheffield academics selected for prestigious innovation programme

Two University of Sheffield academics have been selected to take part in an innovation programme that recognises them as emerging leaders in their fields

The Future Leaders in Innovation, Enterprise and Research programme (FLIER) will support the academics to foster cross-sector collaborations in health research

The academics are just two of 18 selected from across the UK

The programme will help equip them to tackle some of the most pressing health challenges facing us today

The Academy of Medical Sciences have announced that Professor Tim Chico and Dr Parveen Ali from the University’s Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health have been selected for the second cohort of the highly selective and prestigious Future Leaders in Innovation, Enterprise and Research programme (FLIER).

Professor Chico and Dr Ali are two of the just 18 participants which have been selected from across the UK and recognises them as emerging leaders in their fields.

The two year programme aims revolutionise cross-sector research collaborations in biomedical and health research and policy by equipping participants with the skills to solve the biggest health challenges we face today and enable them to seize opportunities afforded to us by new discoveries in science, technology and medicine.

Tim Chico, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, from the Department of Infection, Immunity and Cardiovascular Disease, said: “I'm very proud to have been selected. The programme combines both leadership training with real-world exposure to leaders in all sectors, and the cohort of people on the scheme will be a hugely valuable network.

“Being part of FLIER will give me the opportunity to maximise my contribution to improving healthcare, and I'm very excited to see where it leads.”

Dr Parveen Ali, a senior lecturer from the School of Nursing and Midwifery, said: “Being selected for the programme means that I can work with esteemed colleagues from across various disciplines in life sciences and work to develop cross sector collaborations.

“I hope that I will not only be able to develop myself but can share my learning to colleagues around me through discussion, contribution to projects and simply by being myself. I am looking forward to the programme and what it brings.”

The latest participants will follow in the footsteps of the first FLIER cohort selected last year to further develop their cross-sector leadership skills and drive innovation through collaborative research. For the first time, two cohorts of FLIER participants will be connected to share their learning and development.

Professor Sir Robert Lechler PMedSci, President of the Academy of Medical Sciences, said: “I firmly believe that this programme could not be timelier; as the UK seeks to sustain and indeed enhance its position in the life sciences internationally, and to counteract any threats posed by our departure from the EU, leadership that works effectively across NHS, academia and industry will be absolutely vital.”

