Professor Craig Watkins and Professor Jackie Marsh have been recognised for their impact and excellence in social sciences

Two academics from the University of Sheffield are among 69 prominent social scientists to be conferred as Fellows of the Academy of Social Science.

Professor Craig Watkins, Vice-President and Head of the Faculty of Social Sciences, and Professor Jackie Marsh, Faculty Director of Learning and Teaching, have been recognised by the Academy for the impact and excellence of their work in the social sciences.

Professor Watkins, who is also the Research Director of the newly established ESRC, AHRC and Joseph Rowntree Foundation funded Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence (CaCHE), was noted for his major contributions to the economic analysis of land and housing markets.

He said: “I am delighted that my work has been recognised in this way and I look forward to contributing to the Academy's work in furthering the social sciences.

“It is also excellent to see the Faculty of Social Sciences here at Sheffield so well represented in the Academy, which reflects our reputation as a leading Faculty both nationally and internationally.”

Professor Marsh was described by the Academy as a pioneer in the field of young children’s digital literacy practices and their engagement with virtual worlds.

Professor Marsh added: “It is an honour to become a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences, and I am most grateful for the support I have had from colleagues at the University of Sheffield for my research activities over the years.

“I look forward to contributing to the Academy's important activities and campaigns in the future.”

The Academy of Social Sciences has around 1,100 individual Fellows, who are distinguished scholars and practitioners from academia and the public and private sectors.

Professor Roger Goodman FAcSS, Chair of the Academy of Social Sciences, said: “Each new distinguished Fellow has been recognised for their outstanding and impactful contributions in their respective fields, and will prove invaluable additions to the range of expertise within the Academy.

“This speaks not only to the power and scope of the social sciences to address the big issues of our time, but also to the growing depth and breadth of representation within the Academy as the voice of the social science community as a whole.”

Earlier this month, the University was ranked one of the top universities for teaching and research in the social sciences in the Times Higher Education World University rankings 2018. Sheffield came 63rd internationally and 12th in the UK, a rise from last year’s position of 71st place globally. It was also ranked 56th for law and 49th for education in the subject ranking.

Over the last 20 years, social science departments at the University of Sheffield have been ranked at the very top in UK research assessments, with the impact of the faculty’s research considered exemplary and recognised by national research council prizes and international awards. This world-class research drives and enhances social science teaching at the University, which aims to make an impact, to further and discover knowledge, and to develop research and graduates to be proud of.

Social Sciences at the University of Sheffield have an annual research income of around £12m, which has trebled over the last five years. Recent research successes include major research council investments in projects on urban transformation, international development, housing, social care, democratic change, environmental change, disability, social change, and health and wellbeing.

