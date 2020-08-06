University of Sheffield academics honoured with prestigious awards for teaching excellence

Two inspirational academics have been honoured with National Teaching Fellowships by Advance HE for their outstanding impact on teaching and learning

A Collaborative Award for Teaching Excellence has also been awarded to the Department of Biomedical Sciences’ Student Employability and Development team

The awards recognise individuals who have made an outstanding impact on student outcomes and the teaching profession in higher education

Two inspirational academics from the University of Sheffield have been honoured with national awards in recognition of their work to transform student and academic learning.

Dr Pete Mylon, from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, and Dr Rachel van Duyvenbode, from the School of English, have been awarded prestigious National Teaching Fellowships by Advance HE for the outstanding impact of their teaching and support in UK higher education.

In addition to the National Teaching Fellowships, the Student Employability Development team in the University’s Department of Biomedical Science (BMS) has been awarded a Collaborative Award for Teaching Excellence (CATE) for its multifaceted approach to embedding employability in the curriculum.

The CATE recognises and rewards collaborative work that has had a demonstrable impact on teaching and learning. Introduced in 2016, the scheme highlights the key role of teamwork in higher education. This is the first time the University has received a CATE and is therefore a tremendous achievement for all involved.

Dr Mylon, Dr van Duyvenbode, and the BMS Student Employability Development team are among 56 new National Teaching Fellows, and 15 winning teams in the Collaborative Award for Teaching Excellence, announced by Advance HE today (6 August 2020).

Dr Pete Mylon worked with a team of students to create iForge at the University of Sheffield, the UK’s first student-led makerspace. The iForge makerspace also played a vital role in 3D printing face shields for healthcare workers who may be exposed to coronavirus.

Dr Mylon said: "It is great to know that the work I have done to increase student access to making and give students more ownership of their learning has been recognised. I can't overstate the importance of Multidisciplinary Engineering Education’s culture of innovation and encouragement in making things like the iForge happen."

Dr Rachel van Duyvenbode, Faculty of Arts and Humanities Director of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and founder of the Sheffield SEED project on inclusive curriculum, said: “I’m delighted to receive a National Teaching Fellowship. Although the award celebrates individual success, I want to recognise the contribution of inspirational colleagues and students who have worked with me in classrooms and projects over the years. In particular, I want to extend heartfelt thanks to all the staff who took a leap of faith on the SEED Project and taught me so much about inclusion in practice.”

The BMS Student Employability and Development team brings together expertise from a careers consultant, learning technologists and media specialists to equip undergraduate students with skills for the future.

Dr Gordon Cooper, manager of the team, said: “The whole team is delighted that our multifaceted approach to embedding employability in the curriculum and enhancing the student experience has been recognised by this prestigious award.”

Professor Wyn Morgan, Vice-President for Education at the University of Sheffield, said: “I am delighted to see another two outstanding colleagues achieve the accolade of National Teaching Fellow. The iForge makerspace Pete established recently played a vital role in our University’s response to the coronavirus crisis, and Rachel’s vital work on the Race Equality student training programme is an integral part of the organisation’s work in this area.

“I would also like to congratulate the BMS team on the CATE award. Embedding employability in the curriculum is a vital element of the Programme Level Approach and, especially as the employment sector may look very different for this year’s and future graduates, this work offers a valuable example of the multifaceted approaches we can take to prepare our students.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the National Teaching Fellowship Scheme (NTFS). More than 900 National Teaching Fellowships have been awarded since 2000 and over the past five years, the University has had seven National Teaching Fellows.

