University of Sheffield’s AMRC develops “Game-changing” hybrid 3D printing process

New patent-pending technology integrates circuits and optics in 3D-printed components

A team at the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) has developed a unique hybrid 3D printing process which allows electrical, optical and structural elements to be introduced to components in the build process.

The patent-pending technology, known as ‘THREAD’, brings the benefits of integrated data transfer to additive manufacturing (AM) and ensures the protection of ‘sealed’ connections and conductive tracks from threats posed by impact, debris, corrosion and contamination.

Engineers at the AMRC have developed the automated process that enables manufacturers to build components with in-built, continuous connectivity and additional functionalities passing through the X, Y and Z axes at build stage.

Engineers at the AMRC have previously adapted AM technologies for application in the build and maintenance of complex aerospace components. The THREAD process enables advances in medical prosthetics, consumer electronics and structural components.

The innovation will help manufacturers to integrate data services and connectivity capabilities into modules, components and whole products. This could significantly reduce production times and costs with the specific benefits:

Medical prosthetics: The introduction of digital monitoring systems to implants could pave the way for real-time diagnosis that prevents contamination and provides a more accurate way to monitor the condition of artificial prosthetics.

The introduction of digital monitoring systems to implants could pave the way for real-time diagnosis that prevents contamination and provides a more accurate way to monitor the condition of artificial prosthetics. Aerospace: Integrating remote real-time data services enabling the continuous monitoring of vital aerospace components such as wing parts, fuel ducts and engine systems. This could allow for more accurate insight into the condition of costly and advanced equipment.

Integrating remote real-time data services enabling the continuous monitoring of vital aerospace components such as wing parts, fuel ducts and engine systems. This could allow for more accurate insight into the condition of costly and advanced equipment. Robotics: Greater connectivity between automated systems will create a safer and more sophisticated environment for modern manufacturers, where humans and robots are working alongside one another. This could play an important role helping to integrate emerging technology into the factory floor.

The THREAD process has the potential to be developed for a variety of existing AM platforms. It has so far been successfully demonstrated on fully-automated machines used for 3D printing polymer component and could form a valuable part of Industry 4.0 technologies developed by industry partners at the AMRC.

The AMRC – home to Factory 2050, the world’s first fully-reconfigurable factory – is further developing the THREAD process and technology for various commercial markets.

Development Engineer and AM specialist Mark Cocking said:

“THREAD has scope to simultaneously add multiple industry-recognised threads of differing materials into one component, giving the component additional functions. This will open AM up to a greater variety of uses.

“The development of this process is game-changing. It could be used across many sectors such as medical, aerospace and automotive, where weight and size of components is critical or where components would benefit from integrated data transfer and the protection of sealed connective tracks.

“Our intention is that THREAD is developed as an add-on technology for existing AM platforms and also incorporated into next generation AM technologies”.

Chris Iveson, who is driving the commercialisation of the technology, said:

“We see THREAD transforming the functionality of additively manufactured components. Feedback from our contacts in various industries indicates a real need for this capability, with new potential applications being discussed daily. This is a great example of the AMRC using its unique expertise to solve real industry problems.”

