Some of the Beatles’ greatest ever songs are set to be performed in public once more as part of a unique concert celebrating two of the band’s most iconic albums.

From classic songs such as Something, Oh! Darling and Octopus’s Garden , to Get Back , The Long And Winding Road and Across the Universe , the concert is set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the release of the albums Abbey Road and Let It Be .

The masterpieces will be performed by a group of 30 of Sheffield’s finest and most acclaimed musicians, many of whom studied in the University of Sheffield’s Department of Music.

The musicians are assembling to pay homage to The Beatles and their music that continues to be loved by people across the world nearly 60 years on from the band’s formation in 1960s Liverpool.

Named The Sheffield Beatles Project, the musicians are set to perform the classic Beatles songs in concert at Sheffield’s O2 Academy.

Ben Eckersley, Musical Director of The Sheffield Beatles Project, who graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2009, said: “The Sheffield Beatles Project is quite possibly the most fun I’ve ever had making music. To perform such iconic songs with such a talented group of friends is a wonderful experience, and we’re really grateful to the brilliant audiences who’ve enabled us to keep doing this.

“When starting the project, it was really important to us to bring together some of this city’s best musical talent so we could celebrate not just the brilliant music of The Beatles but also the best of our local scene. The line-up has changed once or twice but we’re very happy with where we’ve wound up – a nearly 30 piece group that represent literally dozens of current and former Sheffield acts.

“I’m a twice graduate from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Music - first with a music degree in 2004 and then with a Master’s in composition in 2009. As a student there I learnt a lot, both directly from lectures and also indirectly from the experience of being a musician at the university. To prepare for each Beatles Project gig I have a huge amount of work to do on the orchestral arrangements, all of which would not be possible without the knowledge base of orchestration, harmony, writing for individual instruments and good aural skills that I gained at the University of Sheffield.”

Duncan Vaughan, a member of The Sheffield Beatles Project, who graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2005, added: “Sheffield has a rich tradition of music and the University’s Department of Music is definitely a huge contributor to that. To bring so many alumni together in The Sheffield Beatles Project is a real joy. A great opportunity to bring together a wealth of talent with those of us making varied careers in the music industry.”

The Sheffield Beatles Project was founded in 2016 by a group of alumni from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Music and Sheffield based musicians. Realising then it was the 50th anniversary of the release of Revolver , they decided to perform the album in full. This was premiered at the Sheffield’s renowned Tramlines festival under the title The Sheffield Revolver Project.

Their first performance proved a success so the group reconvened in 2017 to perform Sgt. Pepper at the city’s Folk Forest festival.

The project later performed Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour at Sheffield’s 02 Academy.

Following further success performing The White Album in 2018, the group are now returning to the 02 Academy to perform Abbey Road and Let It Be back-to-back.

The Sheffield Beatles Project Presents Abbey Road is being held at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Saturday 14 December 2019. Tickets and information

